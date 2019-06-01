MLB trade rumors: Mariners poised to be sellers, with Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion among those in play
GM Jerry Dipoto figures to be busy leading up to the trade deadline
The Seattle Mariners figure to be major sellers leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, which is now less than two months away. That's especially the case now that the Mariners are reportedly closing in on a trade that will send veteran outfielder Jay Bruce to the Phillies.
GM Jerry Dipoto this past offseason undertook a pivot of sorts, as he dealt away names like Robinson Cano, James Paxton and Edwin Diaz, among others. The team's 13-2 start to the season raised some hopes that they might be surprise contenders in 2019. However, they're now in last place in the AL West and on pace for 94 losses. That's thanks in large measure to Seattle's 7-21 record for the month of May.
Assuming the Bruce deal goes through, it's likely the first of many swaps by Dipoto, who seems to have a zeal for trades that's uncommon even by GM standards. Here's this from Jon Heyman:
Those names would be Edwin Encarnacion, Ryon Healy, Dee Gordon, Tim Beckham, and Mike Leake, among others. Of those, Beckman might have the most appeal on the market, as the former No. 1 overall pick in his age-29 season has proved himself a power threat with the ability to at least get by at shortstop. Encarnacion has also enjoyed a bit of a bounceback at the plate in 2019, and Gordon has speed plus the capability of manning second base. If Dipoto decides to tear it down to the studs, then maybe he shops Mitch Haniger, Domingo Santana, and Marco Gonzales.
This past offseason, Dipoto targeted more mid-term assets rather than prospects. If he indeed undertakes another roster strip, then it'll be interesting to see whether he targets younger and more controllable players with an eye toward the distant future. Whatever the case, expect things to happen in Seattle as July 31 approaches.
