The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day.

Scherzer talks intensifying

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.

Scherzer's situation is more complex than the typical trade candidate's. He has the ability to block any trade thanks to his 10-5 rights (as in, 10 years of major league service and five consecutive with his current team), and his agent Scott Boras has implied that he may require financial coaxing in order to consent to a deal. It's also worth noting that Nationals ownership squashed a Bryce Harper trade several deadlines ago, and it's at least possible they would stand in the way of moving Scherzer. (Though that scenario seems less likely given the Nationals' recent poor play.)

Scherzer, an impending free agent, missed his last start because of an injury he experienced during batting practice. In 18 outings this season, he's accumulated a 2.83 ERA (135 ERA+) and a 5.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Yankees, Giants among suitors for Marte

Having failed to reach terms on an extension with outfielder Starling Marte, the Marlins are now expected to move him ahead of the deadline, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Yankees are believed to have interest, along with the Giants and the Astros.

Marte, 32, was recently featured by CBS Sports as one of the top trade candidates available this deadline. Here's what we wrote at the time: The Marlins originally acquired Marte last deadline as part of a four-player trade with the Diamondbacks.

Turner has destination, positional preferences

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday's game following a positive COVID-19 test. It's unknown how that development will impact his availability in trades over the next few days, but that isn't stopping him from letting his friends know where he'd like to play -- as it relates to both, geography and his defensive position.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Turner is telling associates he would be unlikely to sign a long-term extension with a West Coast team. He's also expressed no interest in moving off the shortstop position. Of course, Turner's predilections may not matter. He does not have a no-trade clause, and it stands to reason that he would go with the flow if an acquiring team asked him to play center or second base from now until his winter 2022 date with free agency.

Turner, 28, has hit .322/.369/.521 (146 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 21 steals (on 24 attempts) in 96 games this season.