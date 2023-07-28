Major League Baseball's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, giving teams precious little time to make moves. Trade activity has kicked into a higher gear over the last several days, including the Angels acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López just hours after declaring Shohei Ohtani was off the market. More moves are certain to be finalized in the coming days. Here are Friday's rumors to hold you over until then.

Mets could move Verlander?

The Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the majors this season, and that might convince them to do something shocking at the deadline: trading veteran right-hander Justin Verlander. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, there's a "belief within the industry" that the Mets could part with Verlander over the coming days.

Feinsand identifies the Rangers and Astros as the favorites should the Mets get serious. The Reds are also floated as a dark horse candidate.

Justin Verlander NYM • SP • #35 ERA 3.24 WHIP 1.15 IP 89 BB 30 K 76 View Profile

Verlander, 40, joined the Mets over the winter on a two-year deal worth nearly $87 million. The pact includes a full no-trade clause as well as a conditional player option for the 2025 season worth $35 million. The combination of Verlander's age, outstanding financial commitments, and ability to block any movement made a deal seem highly unlikely as recently as a few weeks back.

Verlander has posted a 3.24 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 starts this season. After five appearances in July, he's sporting a 1.69 ERA with 12 more strikeouts than walks over the course of 32 innings pitched.

Canha, Pham likelier to move

According to SNY's Andy Martino, Verlander is "far from certain" to be moved. More likely to go are a pair of right-handed hitting outfielders: Mark Canha and Tommy Pham.

CBS Sports broke down earlier Friday why Canha and Pham are two of a handful of potential Mets trade candidates who could find themselves on new teams by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dodgers 'deep in talks' to acquire Lynn, Kelly

The Dodgers are "cautiously optimistic" about agreeing to a trade with the White Sox that would net them right-handers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Lynn is an intriguing buy-low candidate based on some recent pitch mix tweaks and plausible regression to the mean. Kelly, meanwhile, would be the second notable player to rejoin the Dodgers this week, alongside utility player Kiké Hernández.

It's to be seen if a trade actually gets done -- the Rays, among others, were also known to have interest in Lynn.

Rangers pursuing Hicks

The Rangers have already added one veteran late-inning arm this summer, in Aroldis Chapman, but now they're in hot pursuit of another. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rangers are "aggressively" pursuing Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks.

Hicks, an impending free agent, has been excellent over the last few months. Since taking the loss on May 5, he's appeared in 26 games and has compiled a 1.88 ERA and a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Athletic recently reported that the Cardinals were exploring an extension with their star reliever that would take him off the trading block, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said Thursday that those talks have not progressed.

Hicks is likely to be one of several Cardinals veterans to change hands in the coming days.

Mariners could be in control of deadline

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mariners are considering "trading a starter for a package that would include a hitter of similar age and impact." The Mariners currently employ George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo, and they have Emerson Hancock, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, stationed away at the Double-A level.

Gilbert entered the season with the most service time, and he's projected to finish the campaign around two years and 144 days. That should make him eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter. Kirby was the next closest, coming into the year three weeks shy of amassing a full season. Miller and Woo both debuted this season.

Rosenthal speculates that among contending teams, the Diamondbacks, Rays and Orioles could make sense as a match with the Mariners.

Pirates fielding calls on veterans

The Pirates have received inquiries on several players, according Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Among those: catcher Austin Hedges, lefty Rich Hill, and righties Mitch Keller and Colin Holderman. The Pirates already made one deal this week, shipping first baseman Carlos Santana to the Brewers for a shortstop prospect.

Of that group, Hedges and Hill would seem likeliest to go. They're both impending free agents who could free up roster spots for younger players. Keller, meanwhile, would be a bit of a surprise given he's under team control through the 2025 campaign. Still, the market yearns for cost-controlled pitching, and he would qualify.