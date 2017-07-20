MLB Trade Rumors: Mets moving Cabrera to third base in order to raise interest

You might recall when Asdrubal Cabrera requested a trade in late June after the New York Mets asked him to move from shortstop to second base. Cabrera hasn't been traded yet, but he's changing positions again -- and no, he's not returning to shortstop.

Rather, Cabrera is heading to the hot corner in part to make room for the nearly healthy Neil Walker, and in part to boost his trade value. Here's the New York Times on the matter:

"One thing we've tried to get him to understand — there's probably a larger market for third basemen than second basemen at this particular point," Collins said. "So it would behoove him to have that option. Even though he hasn't played over there, this guy's hands are good enough that he can play anywhere."

A charitable person might note the Mets are doing their best to honor Cabrera's wishes by keeping him in the lineup and showing interested teams how he can play all over the infield.

A less-charitable person -- like anyone who looks at the Mets' depth chart -- will note the Mets are effectively choosing to play Jose Reyes at shortstop over either Wilmer Flores or T.J. Rivera at third base. That choice is silly for multiple reasons, including the facts that both Flores and Rivera are younger and have performed significantly better than Reyes, whose defense is about as poor as his seasonal OPS+ (79).

To sum up the situation: the Mets are moving Cabrera to third base in order to trade him, despite his original trade request being spurred by his move off shortstop -- all to appease Reyes, who, inexplicably, will remain in the lineup over younger, superior options. The Mets, y'all.