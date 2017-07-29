MLB trade: Mets acquire Marlins closer A.J. Ramos with an eye on the future

Here's a shocker. The New York Mets made a deadline deal that saw them positioned as the buyers.

That's right. The Mets have agreed to a deal to acquire Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos for prospects Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes, as announced by the teams.

Official: We've acquired prospects RHP Merandy Gonzalez and CF Ricardo Cespedes​ from the New York Mets in exchange for AJ Ramos. pic.twitter.com/5jYhgcnYUf — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 29, 2017

Although the Mets are all but out of contention this season -- they currently sit nine back in the wild card race and some 13.5 games back in the division -- this move is as much about 2018 as it is about 2017.

That might sound confusing, given the Mets' current closer, Addison Reed, has been subject to trade rumors all month long. But keep in mind that, unlike Reed, Ramos won't qualify for free agency this winter. Rather, Ramos is under control through next season, giving the Mets an effective reliever for the next year-plus rather than the next few months -- evidently at a price the Mets felt was difficult to pass up on.

Ramos has posted a 3.63 ERA and 20 saves so far this year, as well as a 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio that somehow represents an improvement over last year's mark.

Gonzalez is the higher-caliber prospect. MLB.com had him ranked ninth in the Mets system based on his plus fastball and potential for an above-average curveball. Cespedes checked in at no .22 thanks to his ability for four average or better tools.