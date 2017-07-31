MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals reportedly talking to Twins about All-Star closer

Even after acquiring Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Athletics earlier this month, the Nationals remain in the hunt for bullpen help prior to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. The deadline is 4pm ET (live updates, tracker).

Among the relievers the Nationals are considering: Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, who was an All-Star this year.

The Twins are 16-23 in their last 39 games and have fallen out of the postseason race. They've already flipped Jaime Garcia -- Garcia was acquired from the Braves last Monday and traded to the Yankees on Sunday -- and will listen to offers for Kintzler, Ervin Santana, and Brian Dozier before the trade deadline.

Kintzler, 32, is 28 for 32 in save chances this year with a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings. He's unconventional in that he succeeds with ground balls (53.9 percent) rather than strikeouts (5.4 K/9). This isn't someone who will come in and blow hitters away in the late innings. Kintzler is an impending free agent, which should keep the prospect cost down.

At 62-41, the Nationals have a very comfortable 62-41 record in the weak NL East. They're not looking at relievers to help them win the division. They're looking to add impact pitcher who can help them win in the postseason and get to the World Series.