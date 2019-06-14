MLB trade rumors: Padres open to dealing most hitters, including sluggers Franmil Reyes and Hunter Renfroe
San Diego wants to hold onto Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Eric Hosmer
With six-plus weeks until the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres are 33-36 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The Padres are also, apparently, open for talking deals -- and not just involving their spare parts. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, general manager A.J. Preller is open to trading just about any of his hitters, save Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Eric Hosmer. That includes Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes, with Renfroe being likelier to go:
Virtually every position player besides Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Fernando Tatis Jr. can be had.
Per Acee, the Padres would like to upgrade offensively behind the plate and in center field -- and/or perhaps acquire more young pitching. San Diego hasn't received the production it desires from backstops Austin Hedges and prized youngster Francisco Mejia, while Manuel Margot has disappointed to the extent that Wil Myers has received most of the center-field starts over the past fortnight.
Still, the Padres' willingness to trade Renfroe and Reyes is noteworthy, if not altogether surprising.
Although the two rank among San Diego's top three hitters (behind Tatis), they do have their issues. Both are power-reliant hitters with sub-.300 on-base percentages who have average-at-best gloves. The Padres have a number of other corner-outfield options, ranging from Myers to Josh Naylor to the rehabbing Franchy Cordero, thus giving them the flexibility of perhaps moving one or the other in the right deal -- consider it a reallocation of resources.
The catch is that finding a deal won't be easy. The limitations of Renfroe and Reyes come at a time when the league doesn't seem overly fond of bat-only types. To be clear: both have value, but teams have shown a reluctance to pay up for similar players in recent years. At minimum, any team equipped with the necessary depth would probably desire more in return for an up-the-middle player whose offensive output is likely to be pleasant in the near term.
Whatever happens in the next month-plus, San Diego has been one of the most interesting teams in baseball since the end of last season. It doesn't appear that will change anytime soon.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 14
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Ramos learns wife is pregnant in-game
Veteran catcher Wilson Ramos and his wife Yeli are expecting their third child
-
College World Series odds: Fade Arkansas
Micah Roberts set lines in Vegas for two decades and now he's zeroed in on the 2019 College...
-
Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, June 14 MLB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cubs vs. Dodgers matchup 10,000 ti...
-
Greinke uninterested in no-hitter
Greinke held the Nationals hitless through six innings on Thursday