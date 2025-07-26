Major League Baseball's trade deadline is scheduled for next Thursday, which means teams have less than a week to get their midsummer shopping done. The moves have already started, as the Mariners recently acquired Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks while the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon in a trade with the Rockies.

Phillies interested in Eugenio Suárez

Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is the prize of the upcoming trade deadline for good reason.

Eugenio Suarez ARI • 3B • #28 BA 0.249 R 64 HR 36 RBI 87 SB 1 View Profile

The 34-year-old Suárez is slugging .587 on the year, and those 36 home runs rank second in the NL behind Shohei Ohtani. He's in his walk year, which explains why the disappointing D-backs are shopping him. One of the several teams with some level of interest in Suárez are the Philadelphia Phillies, who have spoken to Arizona, as Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alec Bohm, the Phillies' regular third baseman, is presently on the IL with a rib fracture, and acquiring another third baseman would create something of a roster and positional crunch upon Bohm's return. That said, when it's a hitter like Suárez, you figure the rest out later when later comes. Phillies lead exec Dave Dombrowski is a bold, win-now kind of decision-maker, and going for Suárez would be in character.

Cardinals listening on Arenado and Gray, getting calls on Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals are known to be shopping closer Ryan Helsley and setup relievers Steven Matz and Phil Maton. Even as the team remains in wild-card contention, however, it's possible a deeper sell will take place in St. Louis. The Cardinals "will entertain offers" on veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado and ace Sonny Gray, who both have full no-trade clauses, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.239 R 42 HR 10 RBI 43 SB 2 View Profile

Sonny Gray STL • SP • #54 ERA 4.33 WHIP 1.19 IP 116.1 BB 19 K 128 View Profile

The Cardinals over the winter had a trade with the Astros in place for Arenado, but in a decision that caught St. Louis lead decision-maker John Mozeliak off guard, Arenado used his no-trade protections to block the deal. As for Gray, he has in the past wanted to remain near his Nashville-area home, and if that's still the case it would sharply limit potential trade destinations.

Arenado, 34, remains in an apparent state of decline at the plate, but he also remains among the best defensive third baseman in baseball. He's under contract through the 2027 season. The 35-year-old Gray hasn't been himself at the run-prevention level, but he leads the NL in K/BB ratio and has 128 strikeouts in 116 ⅓ innings. Gray is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Woo also reports that super-utility All-Star Brendan Donovan is of interest to the Dodgers and Yankees, among other teams.

Brendan Donovan STL • 2B • #33 BA 0.293 R 54 HR 9 RBI 42 SB 3 View Profile

Donovan this season boasts an OPS+ of 121, and he's capable of playing pretty much all over the diamond, although second base is his best position. The 28-year-old Donovan isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2027 season, which is why the Cardinals are likely in no hurry to trade him.

Rays leaning sell

Going into Saturday's slate, the Tampa Bay Rays are 53-51 and nine games behind the AL East-leading Blue Jays. On the other hand, they're just 1 ½ games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot and behind just two teams in that chase. That adds up to a workable 31.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to SportsLine. Even so, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rays "appear to be trending toward becoming sellers" leading up to the deadline. As always, owner Stuart Sternberg's unceasing desire to trim payroll is probably the driver, and the Rays have also stumbled to a 6-13 record in July. Should they decide to sell, then names like Pete Fairbanks, Zack Littell and perhaps Brandon Lowe -- once he returns from the IL -- could be shopped.