MLB Trade Rumors: Rangers ace Yu Darvish on the radar for Nationals, Brewers

The trade deadline is now five days away. As such, this is as good of an occasion as any to check in on what's happening with Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish.

To recap: Darvish has pitched to a 3.44 ERA and 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 21 starts this season. If he's made available, he'll be the best pitcher on the market -- and perhaps the most sought-after, despite being a free agent come winter.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers have already been connected to Darvish. You can add two more teams to the list: the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers:

Sources: #Nationals interested in Yu Darvish, although they would prefer to acquire a controllable starting pitcher. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2017

#Brewers, who picked up rental reliever in Anthony Swarzak, are monitoring rental starter tonight, Texas' Yu Darvish. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 27, 2017

Darvish didn't have the best audition on Wednesday night, but as we all know, one game doesn't amount to a whole heck of a lot this time of the year. Still, giving up 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in what may be his final start for the Rangers isn't exactly the definition of going on out top.

The trade deadline falls on July 31.