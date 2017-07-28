MLB trade rumors: Rangers reportedly telling teams they will deal Yu Darvish

With every passing day, it seems like we add another team or two to the list of parties interested in acquiring Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish, who will qualify for free agency at season's end. The looming question, then, hasn't been whether the Rangers could move Darvish if they wanted to, but if they'll decide that they indeed do want to make a deal.

Evidently, the Rangers have decided they will -- at least according to Ken Rosenthal:

Sources: #Rangers confident they will get quality trade for Darvish. Informing clubs they will move him, actively exchanging names. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

Darvish's disaster start on Wednesday aside, he entered Thursday with a 115 ERA+ and a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- marks that support his reputation as an above-average hurler. He's almost certain to be the most sought-after starting pitcher on the market, even with his rental status.

Basically every contending team has been linked to Darvish: the Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs, Nationals, and Brewers included. It's unclear who the front-runner is at this point.

The trade deadline falls on July 31.