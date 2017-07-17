MLB Trade Rumors: Rays have a couple of lefty relievers on their radar at the deadline

Just two weeks from the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays currently hold down the top AL wild-card spot and sit just three games back of the Red Sox in the AL East. Also, the only left-handed reliever currently on the roster is Adam Kolarek, who sports a 5.40 ERA in just six outings.

We can probably do the math here, right?

Hearing #Rays have expressed legit interest in #Tigers LHP Justin Wilson and there is some traction in talks. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 17, 2017

#Pirates’ Watson is another reliever that #Rays are discussing, per sources. Deep list. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2017

So we've already heard that the Nationals are also interested in Wilson and surely that list of suitors would be at least 10-deep. He's left-handed, is having an excellent season and can't hit free agency until after the 2018 season.

Watson might be a bit more attainable. After being an absolute shut-down reliever from 2013-15, Watson has only pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 1.23 WHIP since the beginning of last season. He's obviously not bad, but his strikeout rate has drastically declined (9.4 K/9 in 2014, 6.3 K/9 in 2017) and he's being hit a lot harder. He lost his closer job earlier this season, too. Further driving down Watson's price is the knowledge that he's a free agent after the season.

Still, Watson is not a terrible option and getting him for a relatively small price would be a decent get for the Rays.

With these rumors, especially with Ken Rosenthal saying something like "deep list," consider any left-handed reliever from a non-contender on the Rays' radar.