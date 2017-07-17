MLB Trade Rumors: Rays have a couple of lefty relievers on their radar at the deadline
Tony Watson and Justin Wilson were the names mentioned so far
Just two weeks from the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays currently hold down the top AL wild-card spot and sit just three games back of the Red Sox in the AL East. Also, the only left-handed reliever currently on the roster is Adam Kolarek, who sports a 5.40 ERA in just six outings.
We can probably do the math here, right?
So we've already heard that the Nationals are also interested in Wilson and surely that list of suitors would be at least 10-deep. He's left-handed, is having an excellent season and can't hit free agency until after the 2018 season.
Watson might be a bit more attainable. After being an absolute shut-down reliever from 2013-15, Watson has only pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 1.23 WHIP since the beginning of last season. He's obviously not bad, but his strikeout rate has drastically declined (9.4 K/9 in 2014, 6.3 K/9 in 2017) and he's being hit a lot harder. He lost his closer job earlier this season, too. Further driving down Watson's price is the knowledge that he's a free agent after the season.
Still, Watson is not a terrible option and getting him for a relatively small price would be a decent get for the Rays.
With these rumors, especially with Ken Rosenthal saying something like "deep list," consider any left-handed reliever from a non-contender on the Rays' radar.
