MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox among teams interested in White Sox's Jose Abreu

The Red Sox are of course angling to win a third straight AL East title in 2018, but with Mitch Moreland's becoming a free agent they may need help at first base. On that front, Dave Dombrowski and company may be aiming high. Here's the scoop from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports:

chisox have been in active talks with red sox and others on star 1B jose abreu. boston was 1 of 4 finalists for abreu when he signed with chicago (milwaukee & houston were the others). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2017

Jose Abreu of the White Sox is going into his age-31 season. He's coming off a highly productive 2017 in which he slashed .304/.354/.552 with 33 home runs and 43 doubles in 156 games. Also of note is that Abreu in 2017 reversed a pattern of decline at the plate, which obviously helps his trade value. Across four big-league seasons, Abreu owns an OPS+ of 142. He made $10.825 million last season and is arbitration eligible for 2018. Abreu's eligible for free agency following the 2019 season, so the Red Sox would be acquiring him for two seasons, barring an extension.

It's worth noting that Dombrowski and White Sox GM Rick Hahn teamed up for last winter's Chris Sale blockbuster, so there's a working relationship in place, at least insofar as this kind of trade is concerned. Hahn of course has undertaken a thus far highly successful rebuilding project in Chicago, and Abreu is one of his most valuable remaining near- to mid-term assets. Dealing the Cuban first baseman could be the capstone on said rebuilding project. For Boston, Abreu's presence would add big-time pop to an offense that ranked last in the AL in home runs in 2017.