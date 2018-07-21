MLB trade rumors roundup: Asdrubal Cabrera could be the next Met on the move
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
On Friday the Mets reportedly inched closer to trading longtime closer Jeurys Familia. The Athletics are said to be the front-runner, though, as always, a deal is not done until it's done. The Familia trade could be finalized as soon as Saturday.
The 2018 non-waiver trade is 10 days away now, so, between now and then, we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker.
Here are Saturday's rumors.
D-Backs, Brewers after Cabrera?
After losing out on Manny Machado, the Diamondbacks and Brewers are believed to be among the suitors for Asdrubal Cabrera, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Cabrera, an impending free agent, is expected to be moved before the July 31 deadline with the Mets out of the postseason race.
Both the D-Backs and Brewers have an opening at shortstop -- the Brewers could also use second base help -- though Cabrera has played second base almost exclusively since last year. He's played plenty of shortstop in his career, so sliding back over shouldn't be too difficult, though his defense at the position is questionable at this point of his career.
Cabrera is hitting .281/.334/.490 with 17 home runs this season. Arizona's shortstops have hit .230/.287/.430 this year while Milwaukee's middle infielders own a combined .227/.280/.332 batting line in over 800 plate appearances. Easy to see how Cabrera fits either team.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for July 21
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Saturday
-
Cespedes could miss part of 2019 season
Health problems continue to be subplot in Cespedes' otherwise excellent career
-
Strasburg, Scherzer get heated in dugout
Strasburg on Friday didn't look sharp in his first start back from the DL
-
Rumor mill: Mets close to Familia deal
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Friday: Machado shines in LAD debut
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Machado says farewell to Baltimore
Machado will suit up with the Dodgers on Friday night