MLB trade rumors roundup: Asdrubal Cabrera could be the next Met on the move

On Friday the Mets reportedly inched closer to trading longtime closer Jeurys Familia. The Athletics are said to be the front-runner, though, as always, a deal is not done until it's done. The Familia trade could be finalized as soon as Saturday.

The 2018 non-waiver trade is 10 days away now, so, between now and then, we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker.

Here are Saturday's rumors.

D-Backs, Brewers after Cabrera?

After losing out on Manny Machado, the Diamondbacks and Brewers are believed to be among the suitors for Asdrubal Cabrera, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Cabrera, an impending free agent, is expected to be moved before the July 31 deadline with the Mets out of the postseason race.

Both the D-Backs and Brewers have an opening at shortstop -- the Brewers could also use second base help -- though Cabrera has played second base almost exclusively since last year. He's played plenty of shortstop in his career, so sliding back over shouldn't be too difficult, though his defense at the position is questionable at this point of his career.

Cabrera is hitting .281/.334/.490 with 17 home runs this season. Arizona's shortstops have hit .230/.287/.430 this year while Milwaukee's middle infielders own a combined .227/.280/.332 batting line in over 800 plate appearances. Easy to see how Cabrera fits either team.