MLB trade rumors roundup: Astros eyeing Zach Britton, Red Sox also need bullpen help

The 2018 non-waiver trade is eight days away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here's Sunday's rumor roundup.

Now for Monday's rumors:

Astros best fit for Britton?

Writing in The Athletic (subscription required and recommended), Dan Connelly names the Astros as potentially being the best fit for Orioles lefty closer Zach Britton. Britton's start to the 2018 season was significantly delayed because of an offseason Achilles' injury. Now age 30 and in his walk year, Britton has put up good run-prevention numbers, and he's not far removed from 2014-16 stretch during which he was perhaps the best reliever in all of baseball.

Britton as a reliever with lockdown potential will no doubt be a coveted name in the coming days, but the Astros may be the best-positioned to land him. They have an arguable need for bullpen help from the left side, but they don't need much else. That allows them to have a singular focus, and they also have a strong farm system to tap into.

Yanks angling for Archer

Rays right-hander Chris Archer, thanks to his ace-ish upside and contract that's team-friendly in the extreme, has been the subject of trade speculation for quite a long time. Maybe this time it finally happens? In any event, count the Yankees in ...

The #Yankees are among the clubs that have inquired on Chris Archer. But other teams are skeptical the #Rays will move Archer -- period -- much less to a division opponent when he's under contract at a reasonable price through 2021. That never helps the trade dynamic. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 23, 2018

The Yankees have definite needs in the rotation as they try to position themselves to catch the Red Sox down the stretch. As Crasnick notes, however, the optics and long-term considerations of trading Archer to an intra-divisional rival may complicate Brian Cashman's efforts. On the other hand, the Yankees are one of the few contenders who may be able to meet the asking price on Archer when it comes to young talent going the other way.

Rox scouting O's arms

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets that the Rockies have been scouting Orioles starters Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy, among other arms. The Rockies open Monday's slate just two games back of the Dodgers in AL West and just 1 1/2 games out of second wild-card position. So they justifiably see themselves as contenders. As well, rotation depth is typically an ongoing concern when you play your home games at a mile above sea level (Rosenthal notes that Gausman is a Colorado native). Each has pitched solidly this season at the run-prevention level and quite good at the command-and-control level. Since the Orioles have already dealt Manny Machado, the fire sale is obviously on in Baltimore.

Boston wants bullpen help

By the sounds of it, the Red Sox want to get bullpen help sooner rather than closer to the deadline ...

The #RedSox have Frank Wren and Allard Baird scouring the market for relievers. "The big dogs,'' said one scout. So you know they're serious about getting something done this week. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 23, 2018

The big dogs! Boston ranks a strong third in the AL in bullpen ERA, but they do have some depth concerns behind elite closer Craig Kimbrel, particularly from the left side. As lefty relievers on the trade block go, Zach Britton is likely the prize. However, other teams with deeper farm systems may be better positioned than the Sox when it comes to landing Britton. At the deadline, though, relievers abound, so Dave Dombrowski should be able to get something done.

Indians want outfield help

Here's this from Mark Feinsand ...

According to a source, the Indians are "actively looking" for outfield help. Cleveland was also "pretty quietly heavy" on Machado, the source added. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 23, 2018

That makes sense, as Cleveland is presently looking to Tyler Naquin and Melky Cabrera for regular duty in the outfield. Bradley Zimmer was first demoted and then lost for the season to a shoulder injury, and Lonnie Chisenhall is laid up with a calf strain. As well, Michael Brantley -- while healthy and productive thus far -- will always be a bit of an injury risk.

Brewers chasing Merrifield?

After missing out on Manny Machado, the Brewers may be setting their sights on a more modest target. Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Brewers may have interest in dealing for Royals super utility man Whit Merrifield.

Merrifield, who's in his age-29 season and isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2022 campaign, is batting .302/.371/.424 (120 OPS+) with 30 doubles and 17 stolen bases. He's also seen time at four different positions. For his career, Merrifield owns an OPS+ of 107 across parts of three big-league seasons. The Brewers could use some stability at second base, and that would be where Merrifield would settle in if such a deal happens.

Phillies targeting Grandy

Here's this from Ken Rosenthal regarding the Phillies and Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson ...

#Phillies talking to #BlueJays about Granderson, sources tell The Athletic. PHI looking for left-handed bat off bench and occasional starter in OF. Demoted fourth outfielder Altherr to AAA last night. Granderson .230/.337/.417 in 274 plate appearances this season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2018

Granderson, 37, is on a one-year deal in Toronto, and he's still capable of providing some on-base skills and occasional thump against right-handed pitching. He's also seen time at all three outfield positions this season, although these days he's definitely a stretch in center.