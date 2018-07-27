MLB trade rumors roundup: Cubs paying small portion of Hamels' salary, possible Judge fill-ins

For starters on Friday, the Cubs and Rangers have finalized a trade that sends veteran lefty Cole Hamels to Chicago in exchange for right-hander Eddie Butler, right-handed prospect Rollie Lacy, and a player to be named later. As well, the Cubs are paying $4-5 million of Hamels' remaining salary. You can read more about this trade here.

Here's Thursday's rumor roundup, and you can track all the details of each trade as it becomes official right here. Now let's jump into Friday ...

Jose Martinez a fit with Yanks?

On Thursday, the Yankees lost Aaron Judge for at least three weeks because a chip fracture in his wrist. Given that the Yankees are playing at a 104-win pace, the loss of a player -- even one as excellent as Judge -- for a month or so shouldn't waylay them. The Yanks, however, are trying to run down the Red Sox in the AL East and thus avoid playing in the "knockout" Wild Card Game. As such, Judge's absence becomes more meaningful.

So would GM Brian Cashman look to the trade market for a potential plug-in? Buster Olney has a name to ponder ...

If the Yankees decide to add a temporary fix in Judge’s absence, an interesting name: Jose Martinez. He can flat-out rake and could be DH, with Stanton playing RF. Other market possibilities: Granderson, maybe Michael Taylor if Nats sell, maybe McCutchen if SF sells — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 27, 2018

Martinez, who just turned 30, is batting .295/.358/.464 (123 OPS+) this season, and for his career he owns an OPS+ of 129 in 699 plate appearances. He can hit, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. What he can't really do is field. He's one of the worst defensive first basemen in baseball, and while he's perhaps less of a liability at an outfield corner, the Cardinals already have a crowded outfield. Because Martinez is a such a poor fit on the St. Louis roster, they can move him before the deadline even if they don't commit to a full-on sell-off.

The question for the Yankees is how Martinez would fit after Judge returns. He would of course be a capable bench bat, and perhaps they could tolerate his defense at first base enough to make him the non-primary half of a first base platoon with Greg Bird. For the time being, though ...

Source: #Yankees recalling Tyler Wade to take Judge’s spot. NYY likely to evaluate OF/DH market, not certain of when Clint Frazier will return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2018

Clint Frazier, the obvious replacement for Judge under normal circumstances, has been out since mid-July after suffering a concussion.

Braves angling for Beltre?

Here's this compelling nugget from MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan:

The Rangers are likely not done before Tuesday's non-waiver Trade Deadline. Clubs are asking about their relievers and the Braves have become a longshot possibility to acquire third baseman Adrian Beltre. The Braves are in need of a right-handed bat plus veteran leadership to help lead a young team. Beltre would provide that while sharing time at third base with the switch-hitting Johan Camargo.

The Rangers are reportedly not inclined to trade Beltre and may even want to explore an extension with the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer. The Braves, though, need an upgrade at the hot corner, and Beltre IS solid offensively and defensively. On the other hand, Camargo has thus far been stronger from the right side, so Beltre as a right-handed hitter isn't an ideal fit.

Healthy market for Asdrubal

Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is enjoying one of his best campaigns at the plate in his age-32 season: .277/.329/.488 (124 OPS+) with 18 home runs in 98 games entering Friday's action. He's also been the Mets' every-day second baseman in 2018.

Given his capabilities at the plate and ability to play second or third (he's not a shortstop these days), Cabrera figures to have a number of interested parties leading up to the deadline. Speaking of which, here's this from Jon Heyman ...

Asdrubal market: dbacks, brew crew, philly, bravos. he’s had a terrific year under difficult circumstance — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2018

These all make sense. Presumably, the Braves would have Cabrera in mind for third base, while the Phillies, Brewers, and Diamondbacks would use him at second. Either way, be surprised if Cabrera is still a Met by the time the calendar flips to August.

A's not done

The Athletics may be looking to add more pieces as we work our way toward July 31 ...

In addition to pitching, #Athletics seeking LHH OFer, sources say. Nick Martini, a 28-year-old rookie, is currently on roster in place of Matt Joyce, who remains on the DL with a lumbar strain. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2018

And ...

Getting a lot of questions about whether the A's are looking for starters before the deadline. They are, but they haven't sounded particularly enthusiastic about the market. If they don't add a starter, they might add yet another reliever. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 27, 2018

On the outfielder front, lefty hitters possibly available include Shin-Soo Choo of the Rangers, Jay Bruce of the Mets (he's on the DL, which makes him more likely to be a target during the August waiver period), Derek Dietrich of the Marlins, and Curtis Granderson of the Blue Jays.

Pressly a chip for Twins?

Here's Ken Rosenthal on the increasing deadline stock of Twins right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly ...

Virtually every contender expressing trade interest in #Twins RH reliever Ryan Pressly, compelling MIN to at least listen, sources tell The Athletic. Pressly earning $1.6M, under control thru ‘19. Second-highest spin rate in majors (min 50 PAs), 69Ks, 19 BBs, 3.40 ERA, 47.2 IP. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2018

Across parts of six big-league seasons, Pressly owns an ERA+ of 112, and over the last two years he's made significant strides at the command-and-control levels. He throws 96 with a hard slider and change-of-pace curveball. The Twins are essentially out of contention, which means they should be open to flipping guys like Pressly.