MLB trade rumors roundup: Cubs to cover just $5M of Hamels' salary, possible Judge fill-ins

As Friday gets rolling, we're waiting for the trade that will send Cole Hamels from the Rangers to the Cubs to be finalized.

Reportedly the Cubs will send right-handed pitching prospect Rollie Lacy, and potentially a little more, to Texas. Lacy's a fairly middling prospect, which means this could amount to a salary dump for the Rangers. Hamels is owed the balance of a $23.5 million salary for 2018, and his contract also includes a $20 million club option, with a $6 million buyout for 2019 (there's a $24 million vesting option, but it's not going to kick in).

Regarding all of that ...

Sources: Cubs will pay $5M of Hamels’ remaining obligation — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2018

So, yes, it's looking like the Rangers will get a very modest return in terms of prospects but will shed some payroll.

Here's Thursday's rumor roundup, and you can track all the details of each trade as it becomes official right here. Now let's jump into Friday ...

Jose Martinez a fit with Yanks?

On Thursday, the Yankees lost Aaron Judge for at least three weeks because a chip fracture in his wrist. Given that the Yankees are playing at a 104-win pace, the loss of a player -- even one as excellent as Judge -- for a month or so shouldn't waylay them. The Yanks, however, are trying to run down the Red Sox in the AL East and thus avoid playing in the "knockout" Wild Card Game. As such, Judge's absence becomes more meaningful.

So would GM Brian Cashman look to the trade market for a potential plug-in? Buster Olney has a name to ponder ...

If the Yankees decide to add a temporary fix in Judge’s absence, an interesting name: Jose Martinez. He can flat-out rake and could be DH, with Stanton playing RF. Other market possibilities: Granderson, maybe Michael Taylor if Nats sell, maybe McCutchen if SF sells — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 27, 2018

Martinez, who just turned 30, is batting .295/.358/.464 (123 OPS+) this season, and for his career he owns an OPS+ of 129 in 699 plate appearances. He can hit, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. What he can't really do is field. He's one of the worst defensive first basemen in baseball, and while he's perhaps less of a liability at an outfield corner, the Cardinals already have a crowded outfield. Because Martinez is a such a poor fit on the St. Louis roster, they can move him before the deadline even if they don't commit to a full-on sell-off.

The question for the Yankees is how Martinez would fit after Judge returns. He would of course be a capable bench bat, and perhaps they could tolerate his defense at first base enough to make him the non-primary half of a first base platoon with Greg Bird. For the time being, though ...

Source: #Yankees recalling Tyler Wade to take Judge’s spot. NYY likely to evaluate OF/DH market, not certain of when Clint Frazier will return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2018

Clint Frazier, the obvious replacement for Judge under normal circumstances, has been out since mid-July after suffering a concussion.

Healthy market for Asdrubal

Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is enjoying one of his best campaigns at the plate in his age-32 season: .277/.329/.488 (124 OPS+) with 18 home runs in 98 games entering Friday's action. He's also been the Mets' every-day second baseman in 2018.

Given his capabilities at the plate and ability to play second or third (he's not a shortstop these days), Cabrera figures to have a number of interested parties leading up to the deadline. Speaking of which, here's this from Jon Heyman ...

Asdrubal market: dbacks, brew crew, philly, bravos. he’s had a terrific year under difficult circumstance — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2018

These all make sense. Presumably, the Braves would have Cabrera in mind for third base, while the Phillies, Brewers, and Diamondbacks would use him at second. Either way, be surprised if Cabrera is still a Met by the time the calendar flips to August.