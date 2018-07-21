MLB trade rumors roundup: Interest in Britton picking up, Brewers and others in on Dozier

On Friday the Mets reportedly inched closer to trading longtime closer Jeurys Familia. The Athletics are said to be the front-runner, though, as always, a deal is not done until it's done. The Familia trade could be finalized as soon as Saturday.

The 2018 non-waiver trade is 10 days away now, so, between now and then, we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker.

Here are Saturday's rumors.

Interest in Britton 'intensifying'

Now that Manny Machado has been traded, closer Zach Britton is likely to be the next Orioles player on the move. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports interest in Britton is "intensifying," with several contenders in the mix, including the Astros, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, Red Sox, and Yankees.

Here's what GM Dan Duquette told Kubatko about the Britton market:

"There's a lot of interest in Zach," said executive vice president Dan Duquette. "He's improved his velocity and his sink and his last seven outings have been vintage Britton. "A lot of interest in Zach. There should be. He was the best pitcher in the league in '16."

Britton has allowed six runs in 14 2/3 innings since returning from Achilles surgery. He has been much better the last few times out, striking out six in seven scoreless innings. Britton looks like someone who is starting to shake off the rust following a long layoff, basically.

Because he's is an impending free agent, it's unlikely Britton will command a top prospect a la Brad Hand. Hand is under control through 2021 and was able to fetch top prospect Francisco Mejia. Britton should bring a nice return, though an elite prospect seems unlikely.

Dozier drawing interest from Brewers, other teams

The Brewers remain in the hunt for middle infield help after losing out on Machado and they're said to be after Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, reports Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN. Wolfson says other teams are showing "stronger interest," however.

Dozier, an impending free agent, is hitting an un-Dozier-like .227/.313/.419 with 16 home runs this season. Milwaukee has gotten very little from their second basemen this season -- they have a .241/.296/.360 batting line at the position -- so much so that even down-year Dozier would be a considerable upgrade.

Other teams with a need at second base that could make a run at Dozier include the Diamondbacks, Indians, and Red Sox.

D-Backs, Brewers after Cabrera?

After losing out on Machado, the D-Backs and Brewers are believed to be among the suitors for Asdrubal Cabrera, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Cabrera, an impending free agent, is expected to be moved before the July 31 deadline with the Mets out of the postseason race.

Both the D-Backs and Brewers have an opening at shortstop -- the Brewers could also use second base help -- though Cabrera has played second base almost exclusively since last year. He's played plenty of shortstop in his career, so sliding back over shouldn't be too difficult, though his defense at the position is questionable at this point of his career.

Cabrera is hitting .281/.334/.490 with 17 home runs this season. Arizona's shortstops have hit .230/.287/.430 this year while Milwaukee's middle infielders own a combined .227/.280/.332 batting line in over 800 plate appearances. Easy to see how Cabrera fits either team.