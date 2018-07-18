MLB trade rumors roundup: Manny Machado to Dodgers hits a snag over prospect medicals?

For the past day, the Baltimore Orioles trading shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a prospect package has felt like a fait accompli. The only thing that could stop the deal from happening before the regular season resumed was, well, an act of God -- or, the joke went, Baltimore's medical staff finding an issue with one of the players coming back.

It looks like that joke may have grown into reality.

It looks like that joke may have grown into reality.

Machado deal hits a snag?

Former New York Mets general manager and current MLB Network Radio analyst Steve Phillips tweeted on Wednesday that his sources say the Orioles have found reason for concern with one or more of the players coming back:

Possible snag in Machado deal to Dodgers. Sources indicate that one or more of prospects coming to #Orioles have some issues in their physicals. Surprise surprise. May open door for other clubs. Stay tuned. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) July 18, 2018

As Phillips suggests, this could lead to the deal falling apart and the Orioles turning to a different suitor to get a deal done.

It's also possible -- and perhaps more likely, given that so much of the framework is in place -- that the Orioles and Dodgers find a workaround, be it by swapping out players or sweetening the deal with an additional player. Because terms of the proposed deal are not yet known, it's possible the teams could turn to one of those fixes without anyone knowing any better.

In the past, the Orioles have walked away from deals with Grant Balfour, Angel Pagan, and Tyler Colvin; they've restructured Yovani Gallardo's contract; and they've rejected a trade that would have sent Zach Britton to the Houston Astros. (Those are just some of the stories.) It's hard to blame the Orioles -- why employ the doctors if you don't trust their evaluation? -- but Baltimore, more so than any other organization, has the reputation for being stingy in this arena.

We'll have to see how this plays out. But for the first time in what feels like forever, Machado-to-the-Dodgers isn't being treated as a sure thing.