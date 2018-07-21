MLB trade rumors roundup: Market heating up for Chris Archer, Zach Britton, Asdrubal Cabrera

The 2018 non-waiver trade is 10 days away now, so, between now and then, we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker.

Here are Saturday's rumors.

Familia heads to Oakland

The Mets and A's finally completed a trade of Jeurys Familia, which was first reported last night. You can read all about the Mets' haul and more about the players involved right here.

Archer market getting stronger

Ken Rosenthal reports that the trade market surrounding Rays right-hander Chris Archer is heating up.

Archer's overall numbers this season are down (92 OPS+ after 15 starts), and he's made just two starts since coming back from an abdominal strain. That said, Archer has put up strong numbers in the past, has mostly been quite durable, and is still just 29 years of age.

Also driving the market for him is that the fact that he's under contract -- assuming club options are exercised -- through the 2021 season at modest prices. Rosenthal notes that Archer has two scheduled starts before the non-waiver deadline, but those aren't likely to be determinative insofar as his market is concerned.

Obviously, any number of contenders could use additional rotation depth, and Archer offers them years of control with ace-ish upside. If the Rays finally decide to move him, they figure to get a nifty return.

Interest in Britton 'intensifying'

Now that Manny Machado has been traded, closer Zach Britton is likely to be the next Orioles player on the move. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports interest in Britton is "intensifying," with several contenders in the mix, including the Astros, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, Red Sox, and Yankees.

Here's what GM Dan Duquette told Kubatko about the Britton market:

"There's a lot of interest in Zach," said executive vice president Dan Duquette. "He's improved his velocity and his sink and his last seven outings have been vintage Britton. "A lot of interest in Zach. There should be. He was the best pitcher in the league in '16."

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic writes that the Cubs in particular have a strong interest in Britton and "remain deeply involved in the discussions" with Baltimore. With Brandon Morrow sidelined with injury, the Cubs may indeed be looking for another arm with closing experience.

Britton has allowed six runs in 14 2/3 innings since returning from Achilles surgery. He has been much better the last few times out, striking out six in seven scoreless innings. Britton looks like someone who is starting to shake off the rust following a long layoff, basically.

Because he's is an impending free agent, it's unlikely Britton will command a top prospect a la Brad Hand. Hand is under control through 2021 and was able to fetch top prospect Francisco Mejia. Britton should bring a nice return, though an elite prospect seems unlikely.

Dozier drawing interest from Brewers, other teams

The Brewers remain in the hunt for middle infield help after losing out on Machado and they're said to be after Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, reports Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN. Wolfson says other teams are showing "stronger interest," however.

Dozier, an impending free agent, is hitting an un-Dozier-like .227/.313/.419 with 16 home runs this season. Milwaukee has gotten very little from their second basemen this season -- they have a .241/.296/.360 batting line at the position -- so much so that even down-year Dozier would be a considerable upgrade.

Other teams with a need at second base that could make a run at Dozier include the Diamondbacks, Indians, and Red Sox.

White Sox 'strongly inclined' to keep Abreu

The White Sox, despite being 30 games under .500, are "strongly inclined" to keep first baseman Jose Abreu, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Abreu has been widely speculated as a trade candidate the last two years, though the ChiSox reportedly love his leadership and want him to mentor their young players.

Abreu, who is under team control as an arbitration-eligible player next season, is hitting .251/.308/.436 with 13 home runs this season, and was voted into the All-Star Game as the AL's starter at first base. His value is down a tad at the moment and chances are the White Sox would rather hold on to Abreu for the time being than sell low.

Three teams after Cabrera?

After losing out on Machado, the D-Backs and Brewers are believed to be among the suitors for Asdrubal Cabrera, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Matt Ehalt of NJ.com says the Mariners are in the mix as well. Cabrera, an impending free agent, is expected to be moved before the July 31 deadline with the Mets out of the postseason race.

Both the D-Backs and Brewers have an opening at shortstop -- the Brewers could also use second base help -- though Cabrera has played second base almost exclusively since last year. He's played plenty of shortstop in his career, so sliding back over shouldn't be too difficult, though his defense at the position is questionable at this point of his career.

As for the Mariners, they have a quality middle infield with Dee Gordon and Jean Segura, plus Robinson Cano is due back from his suspension next month. Adding Cabrera would allow them to slide Gordon back to center field -- the club has indicated they prefer not to do that, however -- and add another quality bat to the lineup.

Cabrera is hitting .281/.334/.490 with 17 home runs this season. Arizona's shortstops have hit .230/.287/.430 this year while Milwaukee's middle infielders own a combined .227/.280/.332 batting line in over 800 plate appearances. Easy to see how Cabrera fits either team.