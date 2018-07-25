MLB trade rumors roundup: Phillies interested in Adam Jones, Braves monitoring Mike Moustakas

The 2018 non-waiver trade is less than one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here is Tuesday's rumor roundup.

Now for Wednesday's rumors:

Phillies intrigued by Jones

Adam Jones of the Orioles is arguably the top outfielder available this deadline. While he's been mostly connected to the Indians, there appears to be another team in the hunt now: the Phillies.

The Phillies could use Jones to give Nick Williams and/or Odubel Herrera a day off against left-handed pitchers. As Morosi notes, Jones is familiar with various members of the Phillies front office dating back to their shared time with the Orioles.

Baltimore is expected to move Jones and other veterans in advance of the deadline.

Braves into Moustakas?

Braves third baseman Johan Camargo has played well this season, but Atlanta's front office is at least keeping tabs on Royals slugger Mike Moustakas:

I keep hearing the #Braves as a team that's monitoring Mike Moustakas closely. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 25, 2018

In theory, the Braves could get creative and use Camargo to spare shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has struggled since his hot start. Alternatively, the Braves could just insert Moustakas and have Camargo serve as a supersub. Crasnick adds that it doesn't seem the Braves are too serious in their pursuit at the moment:

I checked further on this. The #Braves interest in Moustakas is minimal at best. They're happy with Camargo at 3B, and the deadline focus remains pitching. There's also the question of how Moustakas would adapt to a bench role. Barring an injury in Atlanta, there's no fit. https://t.co/s7ou8XFmNO — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 25, 2018

Moustakas, for the record, has hit .247/.309/.466 this season with 20 home runs. His contract includes a team option. As such, he could provide his next team with a boost now and later.

Contenders want Reds' arms

The Reds could have themselves a busy trade deadline.

Everyone expects them to deal Matt Harvey, but it's possible they end up moving a few relievers, too. According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Reds are taking calls on Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, David Hernandez, and Jared Hughes:

Sources say the Rockies, Red Sox, Braves and Phillies are among the teams that have checked with the Reds on a late-inning bullpen group that includes Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, David Hernandez and Jared Hughes.

Morosi notes that the Reds aren't interested in moving Garrett, but that the others are in play. On a related note, Garrett offers the most remaining team control.

Red Sox add Eovaldi

The Red Sox took a step toward solving their rotation woes on Wednesday, acquiring Nathan Eovaldi from the Rays in exchange for Jalen Beeks. We have the full story here.

Jays lower ask on Happ

The Blue Jays continue to shop around a number of veterans, and it seems like they're getting more serious about making a move.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Jays have lowered their asking price on left-handed starter J.A. Happ. Previously, the Jays had been asking for one of teams' top three prospects:

Source: Jays asking price on J.A. Happ has dropped from a few weeks ago. We asking teams for top 3 prospedt-types, now are being more realistic — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 24, 2018

It's not clear what the Jays are asking for now, but it makes sense as part of the negotiation process.

Happ, by the way, could be the best starter moved at the deadline. Despite some recent struggles, he has an established track record as an above-average starter. The Yankees are the team most commonly tied to him.

Astros won't move top prospects

The Astros aren't expected to make too much noise at the deadline -- they just don't have much in the way of roster holes to fill. And, as a result, they aren't likely to move any of their top prospects, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic:

Teams talking with the #Astros say they've been adamant about not including their best pitching prospect, Forrest Whitley, and best hitting prospect, Yordan Alvarez, in any deal.



They still have extensive prospect depth to trade from. But is it enough to finish a Britton deal? — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 24, 2018

The Astros had previously been tied to Zach Britton. They figure to move on to downmarket options like Jake Diekman and Adam Conley.