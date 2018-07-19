MLB trade rumors roundup: Phillies move on after Manny Machado trade, have interest in Brad Hand

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles traded shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a prospect package. You can read all about the deal here, along with our projected Dodgers lineup and what's next for the Orioles.

Machado being dealt doesn't stop the rumor mill, of course. With just under two weeks to go, we're going to be tracking the latest MLB trade rumors as they're reported below. But first, get caught up on everything you need to know about trade season.

First, you can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infield, the outfield, the rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astros, the Athletics, the Braves, the Brewers, the Cubs, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, the Indians, the Mariners, the Nationals, the Phillies, the Red Sox, the Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.

Phillies chasing Hand?

The Phillies were one of the teams most often connected to Machado. With him off the market, it looks like Philadelphia is turning its attention elsewhere, including toward the bullpen market. Per Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Phillies (along with most every other contender) are interested in Padres closer Brad Hand.

Hand is appealing for a number of reasons, beginning with the fact he's turned into one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. Since 2016, he's compiled a 2.66 ERA and 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Add in how Hand is signed through at least the 2020 season for a total of about $17 million (plus a club option that would pay him $10 million for 2021), and he's a potential long-term fit.

The Phillies could use the help. Only three of their relievers with more than 30 appearances this season have ERA below 4.00: Victor Arano, Edubray Ramos, and rookie Seranthony Dominguez, who has been excellent across 28 games.

Could Angels move relievers?

This season hasn't gone according to plan for the Angels, who will enter the second half 49-48. As such, maybe it isn't too surprising that Billy Eppler and crew could consider joining the market as a seller.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted that while it's unlikely the Angels would move Tyler Skaggs or Andrew Heaney, they could look like to trade a few of their relievers. The Angels have a number of worthwhile options for considers to consider:

Blake Parker is under team control through the 2020 season and has a 3.05 ERA in 44 innings.

Cam Bedrosian has one more year of control than Parker does, and has a 120 ERA+ despite seeing his strikeout rate drop.

Jose Alvarez is also under control through the 2020 season. He's held left-handed hitters to a .659 OPS this season.

Rookie Justin Anderson has struck out 45 batters in 34 innings, albeit while issuing 22 walks.

Whether or not the Angels can find any offers to their liking is to be seen. But they could serve as a one-stop shop for teams eyeing relief help.