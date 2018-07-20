MLB trade rumors roundup: Rangers want to keep Adrian Beltre, Chris Archer wants to play on a winner

On Thursday, the San Diego Padres traded relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber to the Cleveland Indians for catcher Francisco Mejia. You can read all about the deal here.

With just under two weeks to go, we're going to be tracking the latest MLB trade rumors as they're reported below.

First, you can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infield, the outfield, the rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astros, the Athletics, the Braves, the Brewers, the Cubs, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, the Indians, the Mariners, the Nationals, the Phillies, the Red Sox, the Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.

We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker.

Rangers want to keep, re-sign Beltre

The Rangers have some interesting trade pieces for contenders to consider this deadline, including Cole Hamels and a set of relievers. Those might be the only parts the Rangers move, however, as Texas appears content to hold onto third baseman Adrian Beltre.

According to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the Rangers would like to keep Beltre for leadership purposes, and re-sign him after he reaches free agency this winter.

If Beltre is indeed off the market, that makes Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas the top available hot-corner solution. It also makes it less likely that Beltre will find himself with another team this winter.

Archer wants to win, with Rays or elsewhere

There hasn't been much buzz around Rays starter Chris Archer this deadline. Some of that is due to the Rays being above .500, and some of that is due to Archer having a disappointing first half that saw him start 15 times and post a 92 ERA+.

Nonetheless, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times addressed the Archer situation on Friday, highlighting how the right-hander wants badly to experience winning -- be it in St. Pete or elsewhere.

Of course, Archer's desires don't mean a trade is coming -- at least not in the next couple weeks. He's under contract through the 2021 season and won't make more than $11 million at any point. The Rays can take their time, then, and probably will, lest they sell low.

Tigers focused on moving vets

The most interesting trade pieces the Tigers have are Michael Fulmer and Nicholas Castellanos. Those two are not, however, who they are focused on moving. Rather, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, Al Avila and crew are working hard to deal Francisco Liriano, Mike Fiers, and Leonys Martin:

The #Tigers are focusing their efforts on trying to move Francisco Liriano, Mike Fiers and Leonys Martin at the deadline. Fulmer and Castellanos are more on the back burner. Al Avila will listen, but a team will have to make a big push to land one of those guys. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 20, 2018

Although all three figure to draw some interest, Fiers and Martin are probably the two most appealing. Fiers has a 3.70 ERA and a history of being a tolerable back-end option. Martin, meanwhile, is hitting .257/.327/.431. He's expected to be activated from the disabled list (hamstring) prior to Friday night.

None of the three are likely to net a huge return for the Tigers.