MLB trade rumors roundup: Tigers won't move Michael Fulmer, Mets' veterans drawing interest

The 2018 non-waiver trade is one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors.

Now for Tuesday's rumors:

Tigers not looking to move Fulmer

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Tigers are not looking to move right-hander Michael Fulmer while he is on the disabled list. Fulmer hit the 10-day DL with an oblique injury over the weekend and it is expected to sideline him several weeks.

So far this season the 25-year-old Fulmer has a 4.50 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 112 innings. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year has gone from a 3.06 ERA in 2016 to a 3.83 ERA in 2017 to a 4.50 ERA in 2018. Despite that, Fulmer figured to be in demand at the trade deadline because he has power stuff and can not qualify for free agency until the 2022-23 offseason. Sounds like the Tigers will wait until the offseason to trade him, at the earliest.

Also, Stark says it is doubtful the Tigers will trade Nicholas Castellanos "barring a huge overpay." Castellanos is quietly having an excellent season, hitting .301/.354/.508 with 30 doubles and 15 home runs. The third baseman turned right fielder can become a free agent after next season.

Mets veterans drawing interest

Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco and utility man Jose Bautista are generating some trade interest, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Mets have one of the worst records in baseball and both Mesoraco and Bautista will be free agents after the season, so it should be no surprise if the two are traded before the July 31 deadline.

Mesoraco, who came over from the Reds in the Matt Harvey deal, is hitting .225/.303/.390 with eight home runs in 65 total games this season. There is always a need for catching help -- the Brewers and Nationals stand out as potential trade suitors -- so the Mets should have little trouble unloading Mesoraco.

As for Bautista, he is hitting .235/.393/.426 with five home runs in 52 games with the Mets following his disappointing 12-game cameo with the Braves. He's also played both corner outfield spots as well as second and third bases. Bautista is not the hitter he once was, but a contender could find use for him in a platoon/bench role.