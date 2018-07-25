MLB trade rumors roundup: Yankees and Cubs chasing J.A. Happ, Seung-Hwan Oh deal close

The 2018 non-waiver trade is less than one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here is Tuesday's rumor roundup.

Now for Wednesday's rumors:

Yankees, Cubs in after Happ's price drops

The Blue Jays continue to shop around a number of veterans, and it seems like they're getting more serious about making a move.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Jays have lowered their asking price on left-handed starter J.A. Happ. Previously, the Jays had been asking for one of teams' top three prospects:

Source: Jays asking price on J.A. Happ has dropped from a few weeks ago. We asking teams for top 3 prospedt-types, now are being more realistic — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 24, 2018

It's not clear what the Jays are asking for now, but it makes sense as part of the negotiation process.

The Yankees are the team most commonly tied to him. Don't count out the Brewers, either, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Source says Yankees are "heavy in the mix" for Happ, though no deal is done. Brewers - who lost Brent Suter to a torn UCL - could still be in play among others. Sounds like Blue Jays could be assessing offers, though it remains to be seen if those offers are final or not. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 25, 2018

Oh, and the Cubs aren't out, either.

As rumors of pending Jays trade of J.A. Happ heat up, multiple sources confirm Cubs one of many teams in mix. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 25, 2018

Happ's next scheduled start for the Blue Jays is on Saturday. The more heated these rumors get, the less likely he is to make that start.

Happ, by the way, could be the best starter moved at the deadline. Despite some recent struggles, he has an established track record as an above-average starter. The 35-year-old lefty is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA (101 ERA+) and 1.18 WHIP with 130 strikeouts in 114 innings this season.

Phillies intrigued by Jones

Adam Jones of the Orioles is arguably the top outfielder available this deadline. While he's been mostly connected to the Indians, there appears to be another team in the hunt now: the Phillies.

The Phillies could use Jones to give Nick Williams and/or Odubel Herrera a day off against left-handed pitchers. As Morosi notes, Jones is familiar with various members of the Phillies front office dating back to their shared time with the Orioles.

Baltimore is expected to move Jones and other veterans in advance of the deadline.

Oh on the move?

Blue Jays reliever Seung-Hwan Oh is having himself a nice little bounce-back season, pitching to a 2.68 ERA and 1.00 WHIP heading into Wednesday. As such, it's not surprising that teams would be interested in Oh as some late-inning bullpen depth.

In fact, former Mets GM and current baseball analyst Steve Phillips reports that the Jays are close to dealing him and it could happen Wednesday night. Jon Morosi reports that the Rockies are the likely destination for the reliever.

#BlueJays close to trading Seunghwan Oh to #Rockies. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2018

Braves into Moustakas?

Braves third baseman Johan Camargo has played well this season, but Atlanta's front office is at least keeping tabs on Royals slugger Mike Moustakas:

I keep hearing the #Braves as a team that's monitoring Mike Moustakas closely. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 25, 2018

In theory, the Braves could get creative and use Camargo to spare shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has struggled since his hot start. Alternatively, the Braves could just insert Moustakas and have Camargo serve as a supersub. Crasnick adds that it doesn't seem the Braves are too serious in their pursuit at the moment:

I checked further on this. The #Braves interest in Moustakas is minimal at best. They're happy with Camargo at 3B, and the deadline focus remains pitching. There's also the question of how Moustakas would adapt to a bench role. Barring an injury in Atlanta, there's no fit. https://t.co/s7ou8XFmNO — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 25, 2018

Moustakas, for the record, has hit .247/.309/.466 this season with 20 home runs. His contract includes a mutual option. As such, he could provide his next team with a boost now and later.

Contenders want Reds' arms

The Reds could have themselves a busy trade deadline.

Everyone expects them to deal Matt Harvey, but it's possible they end up moving a few relievers, too. According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Reds are taking calls on Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, David Hernandez, and Jared Hughes:

Sources say the Rockies, Red Sox, Braves and Phillies are among the teams that have checked with the Reds on a late-inning bullpen group that includes Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, David Hernandez and Jared Hughes.

Morosi notes that the Reds aren't interested in moving Garrett, but that the others are in play. On a related note, Garrett offers the most remaining team control.

Red Sox add Eovaldi

The Red Sox took a step toward solving their rotation woes on Wednesday, acquiring Nathan Eovaldi from the Rays in exchange for Jalen Beeks. We have the full story here.

D-Backs snag Andriese

The D-Backs added a swingman to their bullpen on Wednesday as the Rays pulled off their second trade of the day. You can read all about the deal, as well as the two prospects the Rays received in return, right here.

Astros won't move top prospects

The Astros aren't expected to make too much noise at the deadline -- they just don't have much in the way of roster holes to fill. And, as a result, they aren't likely to move any of their top prospects, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic:

Teams talking with the #Astros say they've been adamant about not including their best pitching prospect, Forrest Whitley, and best hitting prospect, Yordan Alvarez, in any deal.



They still have extensive prospect depth to trade from. But is it enough to finish a Britton deal? — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 24, 2018

The Astros had previously been tied to Zach Britton. They figure to move on to downmarket options like Jake Diekman and Adam Conley.