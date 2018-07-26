MLB trade rumors roundup: Zack Wheeler drawing 'heavy interest,' Astros add depth at catcher

The 2018 non-waiver trade is less than one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here is Wednesday's rumor roundup.

Now for Thursday's rumors:

Wheeler could 'move any minute'

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler could "move any minute," reports SNY.tv's Andy Martino. There is "heavy interest" in the 28-year-old and as many as 12 teams have scouts watching him, including both contenders and rebuilders. Martino says those involved believe Wheeler could net a top 10 prospect plus more.

Among the teams with interest in Wheeler: The Brewers. The two sides have talked but not deal is close.

Wheeler has a 4.33 ERA with 109 strikeouts in in 114 1/3 innings this season after missing all of 2015 and 2016, and much of 2017, with injury problems, including Tommy John surgery. He has a 3.50 ERA in his last 10 starts and 64 1/3 innings after developing a new splitter. Wheeler will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2019, so he's not a rental.

Drury part of expanded Happ trade?

Reports Wednesday night indicated the Blue Jays were inching closer to trading J.A. Happ, with the Yankees among the teams involved. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, infielder Brandon Drury could be among the players headed to Toronto should a deal be finalized, and it's possible the trade will be expanded to include other players.

Specifically, it has been speculated the Yankees might be trying to pry a catcher loose from the Blue Jays now that Gary Sanchez is back on the disabled list and expected to miss several weeks. Russell Martin is hitting .174 and owed $20 million next year, so it won't be him. Backup Luke Maile or prospect Reese McGuire could be other options. The Yankees are currently rolling with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate.

As for Drury, the 25-year-old was New York's Opening Day third baseman, but migraines and blurry vision sent him to the disabled list and allowed rookie Miguel Andujar to take the third base job. Since returning from the disabled list Drury has spent his time in Triple-A or on the big league bench. The Yankees have reportedly been pushing him in trade talks this month and he could be a nice little buy-low pickup for a rebuilding club.

Astros open to moving Giles?

Could the Astros move on from embattled former closer Ken Giles? According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Houston is open to moving Giles even while his stock is at an all-time low. The 'Stros of course deny shopping him. From Rosenthal:

The Astros say they are not shopping Giles, explaining that other teams began inquiring about him after he was demoted on July 11, seeking a bargain; a trade, according to some with knowledge of the club's thinking, is unlikely. Rival execs, though, offer a different spin, saying the Astros are open to moving Giles — and frankly, why wouldn't they be, considering his inconsistent performances and emotional outbursts this season?

Giles is currently in Triple-A, where he's allowed one run on six hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. He's struck out seven. The Astros demoted him earlier this month, after Giles allowed 17 runs and 39 baserunners in 30 1/3 innings. He did go a perfect 12 for 12 in save chances, but lost his closer's job anyway because he wasn't able to have a clean inning.

Just last season Giles threw 62 2/3 innings with 83 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA, so you don't have to look back too far for the last time he was an effective reliever. Teams are always looking for bullpen help and it stands to reason a few clubs out there would be willing to roll the dice on Giles, who is making $4.5 million this season and is under team control through 2020, as a change-of-scenery guy.

Yankees, Twins have talked Santana, others

As part of their ongoing search for rotation help, the Yankees have talked to the Twins about veteran right-hander Ervin Santana, reports Jon Heyman of Fancred.com. The two sides have also discussed other pitchers like Lance Lynn, Jake Odorizzi, and Kyle Gibson. The Twins are out of the postseason race and the Yankees have cast a wide net for pitching help.

Santana is in the final season of his four-year contract -- the deal does include a $14 million club option for 2019 -- and he just recently returned following offseason finger surgery. He allowed three runs in five innings in his first start of the season earlier this week. Lynn and Odorizzi are impending free agents while Gibson (and Santana) can be retained for next year. Minnesota is widely expected to trade away some veterans prior to the July 31 deadline.

Astros add Maldonado in deal with Angels

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Astros have acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Angels. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says minor-league lefty Patrick Sandoval is going to the Angels in the trade. Maldonado, an impending free agent, is hitting .223/.284/.332 with five home runs in 78 games this season. He has long been considered a standout defender behind the plate.

The Astros added Maldonado for depth as Brian McCann recovers following midseason knee surgery. Max Stassi has taken over as the starter behind the plate and has slowed a bit offensively after a great start to the season. Tim Federowicz had been serving as backup catcher. McCann is still weeks away from returning, so Maldonado will help get the 'Stros through the next few weeks.

Dodgers eyeing Greene

The Dodgers have interest in Tigers closer Shane Greene and have had scouts watching him in recent days, reports Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Their interest dates back several weeks, even prior to his recent shoulder injury, and they've continued to put eyes on him since he returned from the disabled list just prior to the All-Star break.

Greene, 29, is 20 for 23 in save chances this season and has a 4.19 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 43 innings. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2020. The Dodgers are said to be looking to bolster their setup crew given the injuries to Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields, Yimi Garcia, and Tom Koehler.

Blue Jays, Rockies complete Oh trade

On Thursday the Blue Jays and Rockies completed their trade sending Seung-Hwan Oh to Colorado for prospects Forrest Wall and Chad Spanberger, as well as a player to be named later or cash. The moves helps the Rockies bolster a bullpen that, frankly, they spent an awful lot of money to upgrade over the winter. You can read more about the Oh trade right here.