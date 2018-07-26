MLB trade rumors roundup: Wheeler drawing 'heavy interest,' Yankees and Blue Jays could expand potential Happ deal

The 2018 non-waiver trade is less than one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here is Wednesday's rumor roundup.

Now for Thursday's rumors:

Wheeler could 'move any minute'

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler could "move any minute," reports SNY.tv's Andy Martino. There is "heavy interest" in the 28-year-old and as many as 12 teams have scouts watching him, including both contenders and rebuilders. Martino says those involved believe Wheeler could net a top 10 prospect plus more.

Wheeler has a 4.33 ERA with 109 strikeouts in in 114 1/3 innings this season after missing all of 2015 and 2016, and much of 2017, with injury problems, including Tommy John surgery. He has a 3.50 ERA in his last 10 starts and 64 1/3 innings after developing a new splitter. Wheeler will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2019, so he's not a rental.

Drury part of expanded Happ trade?

Reports Wednesday night indicated the Blue Jays were inching closer to trading J.A. Happ, with the Yankees among the teams involved. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, infielder Brandon Drury could be among the players headed to Toronto should a deal be finalized, and it's possible the trade will be expanded to include other players.

Specifically, it has been speculated the Yankees might be trying to pry a catcher loose from the Blue Jays now that Gary Sanchez is back on the disabled list and expected to miss several weeks. Russell Martin is hitting .174 and owed $20 million next year, so it won't be him. Backup Luke Maile or prospect Reese McGuire could be other options. The Yankees are currently rolling with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate.

As for Drury, the 25-year-old was New York's Opening Day third baseman, but migraines and blurry vision sent him to the disabled list and allowed rookie Miguel Andujar to take the third base job. Since returning from the disabled list Drury has spent his time in Triple-A or on the big league bench. The Yankees have reportedly been pushing him in trade talks this month and he could be a nice little buy-low pickup for a rebuilding club.

Dodgers eyeing Greene

The Dodgers have interest in Tigers closer Shane Greene and have had scouts watching him in recent days, reports Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Their interest dates back several weeks, even prior to his recent shoulder injury, and they've continued to put eyes on him since he returned from the disabled list just prior to the All-Star break.

Greene, 29, is 20 for 23 in save chances this season and has a 4.19 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 43 innings. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2020. The Dodgers are said to be looking to bolster their setup crew given the injuries to Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields, Yimi Garcia, and Tom Koehler.