Major League Baseball's trade deadline will pass at 6 p.m. ET on July 31, leaving teams with just over two days to complete their summer shopping. Some clubs have already been active swappers: the Yankees have obtained two infielders (Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario), while the Mariners grabbed Josh Naylor to secure first base. Who will be the next player sent packing to a new home? Below, CBS Sports has gathered all of Tuesday's most notable news and moves in one convenient spot.

Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies in on closer

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley said last week that he expects to be traded ahead of the deadline. If that proves to be the case, then expect him to land on a heavy hitter. Among the teams showing interest are the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, and Blue Jays, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"It's a little bit different this time," Helsley said recently. "The likelihood is probably as great as it's ever been for me to get traded." He added: "I would say it's 90% I go, 10% I stay."

Helsley, an impending free agent, has a 3.00 ERA and a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 innings to date.

Mets, Astros buying Lowe?

It's to be seen if and how much the Rays sell this deadline, but both the Mets and Astros have shown interest in second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to the New York Post.

Brandon Lowe TB • 2B • #8 BA 0.269 R 55 HR 19 RBI 50 View Profile

Lowe, 31, is currently on the injured list on account of foot/ankle tendinitis, though he is expected to return as soon as Wednesday. In 86 games this season, he's hit .269/.320/.480 (121 OPS+) with 19 home runs and three stolen bases. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.2 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Lowe is technically controllable through next season, thanks to a club option in his contract. It's perhaps worth noting that, while he's played outfield in the past, he's almost exclusively been stationed at the keystone the last few seasons.

Dodgers manager says Rushing won't be dealt

Although Dodgers rookie backstop Dalton Rushing has had his name surface in trade rumors as of late, manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that he doesn't foresee a deal occurring.

"I haven't talked to Dalton," Roberts told The Orange County Register. "I just don't see a world in which he's moved anyway, and I think he's smart enough to realize that."

Dalton Rushing LAD • C • #68 BA 0.200 R 9 HR 1 RBI 11 View Profile

Rushing, 24, entered the season ranked by CBS Sports as the 22nd-best prospect in the sport. He made his big-league debut on May 15, though he's seldom played since, appearing just 29 times and posting a .545 OPS while serving as Will Smith's backup.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers don't seem inclined to trade Rushing -- at least not if their manager is to be believed.

Dodgers, Blue Jays interested in Kwan

How much the Guardians' deadline plans are (or aren't) impacted by closer Emmanuel Clase's placement on paid leave while MLB investigates potential gambling misdeeds, but both the Dodgers and Blue Jays are interested in outfielder Steven Kwan if he is made available, according to The Athletic.

Steven Kwan CLE • LF • #38 BA 0.287 R 51 HR 9 RBI 37 SB 11 View Profile

Kwan, 27, has hit .287/.351/.411 (111 OPS+) with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases in 100 games to date. His contributions have been worth an estimated 3.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. Kwan is technically under team control through the 2027 season, meaning that the Guardians do not necessarily have to move him.

Rather, the Guardians could hold onto Kwan and attempt to make the playoffs themselves. They're four games back of a spot, yet they stand to benefit from one of the weakest remaining schedules in the majors.

Brewers interested in Orioles slugger

Count the Brewers among the teams with interest in Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn, according to The Athletic. The Brewers were, reportedly, also one of the clubs who tried for Josh Naylor before he was sent to Seattle.

Ryan O'Hearn BAL • 1B • #32 BA 0.284 R 43 HR 12 RBI 40 View Profile

O'Hearn, 32, is one of the best remaining bats on the trade market. In 92 games to date, he's hit .284/.375/.452 (134 OPS+) with 12 home runs. He's by and large been used in a platoon role during his time with the Orioles, which helps explain how he's reduced his strikeout rate and transformed from a seeming Quad-A slugger to a legitimate platoon ace -- all after aging out of his presumed statistical prime.

O'Hearn is an impending free agent.