MLB Trade Rumors: Should Marlins accept Giants’ offer for Giancarlo Stanton?

Three younger players and a quarter-billion dollars of salary relief and...wait, that’s it?!

Throughout this entire process, the San Francisco Giants have been the most aggressive suitor in Giancarlo Stanton trade talks. With the MLB Winter Meetings a week-and-a-half away, they’re now discussing the specifics with the Marlins.

Two high-level prospects, one established everyday player and tons of salary relief. Both the team and the NL MVP—any deal would need the cooperation of both—might actually settle for that, according to MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi:

Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Source says #Marlins likely would accept offer of Panik, Beede and Shaw for Stanton alone -- if #SFGiants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million left on Stanton’s contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

Sources: Giancarlo Stanton has not given formal word to #Marlins that he would accept trade to #SFGiants, but officials involved in talks are optimistic that he ultimately will. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

But what do you think?

Joe Panik is a lifetime .282/.345/.408 hitter (107 wRC+) since debuting in 2014. He won the 2016 NL Gold Glove at second base, but wasn’t as sharp last season (-11 Defensive Runs Saved). He turned 27 a month ago and comes with three remaining years of arbitration eligibility.

Right-hander Tyler Beede, 24, entered 2017 as a top-100 prospect. However, the former first-round pick had a forgettable year in the Pacific Coast League (4.79 ERA in 109.0 IP). Beede’s best secondary pitch is his changeup, which projects as an above-average weapon by MLB standards. He’s the best starting pitcher prospect in the Giants system.

Chris Shaw, also 24, has moved rapidly through the minor league ranks. He can hit (.280/.344/.511 in 303 G) and brings a sense of humor. It’s just unclear what he’ll contribute defensively as a corner outfielder/first baseman type.

And Stanton is Stanton.

Unloading $250-plus million in contract obligations is an important factor here, too. That would make it possible for the Marlins to hang onto some of their other veterans, rather than completely tearing apart the roster.

Taking the potential short- and long-term effects into consideration, please cast your vote below...