MLB trade rumors: Teams checking in on Marlins' Derek Dietrich; Cubs, Brewers could have interest

The Marlins this past offseason dealt away Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon, and they've been predictably bad thus far in 2018. They do, however, still have some interesting pieces still on the roster, and that's why they could be a seller to watch leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The big question is whether they'll trade All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, but that's not all they have going for them. A number of relievers are positioning themselves to be coveted as we head toward late July, and Derek Dietrich is also a name that's being bandied about. Speaking of which, here's Jon Heyman with the latest Dietrich buzz:

Teams have been calling about Derek Dietrich, a good hitter with some versatility. Brewers, Cubs could have interest. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2018

Dietrich, soon to be 29 and under team control until after the 2020 season, is indeed a good hitter. Across parts of six big-league seasons, he owns a 111 OPS+, and this season he's batting .287/.353/.452 with 11 home runs and 16 doubles. He also does a good job of staying out of double plays. As well, Dietrich can play multiple positions. In his career, he's logged at least 200 defensive innings at first base, second base, third base, and left field. A plus left-handed bat who can man that many different spots should be of interest to any number of contenders. As Heyman notes, the Cubs and Brewers -- locked in a struggle for the NL Central title -- are perhaps among them.

Even if the Marlins opt to retain Realmuto, flipping Dietrich and multiple relievers before July 31 should add some quality depth to the system.