MLB trade rumors: The latest on Sonny Gray, Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just two days away, and the only big-name starting pitcher we've seen change teams is Jose Quintana .

Are more coming? Three huge names we've specifically seen in trade rumors for weeks have been Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers , Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Sonny Gray of the Oakland Athletics .

Let's run down the latest in the rumor mill on each of the three.

Sonny Gray

Gray, 27, won't hit free agency until after the 2019 season, so he's controlled and most decidedly not a rental. Injuries and inconsistency have lowered his value since he finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2015, but he's 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings in his last six starts. In that stretch, he's held opposing hitters to a .164/.215/.271 line.

Gray is scheduled to start for the A's on Sunday, but Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that many of his sources expect Gray to be traded before then. Further, Morosi reports that Gray will be the first starting pitching domino to fall. Essentially, he is reporting that Gray not yet being moved is holding up the rest of the starting pitching market, because he's the most wanted.

It's probably more a question of when Sonny Gray is traded than if he is. USATSI

Among the teams we've seen connected to Gray in trade rumors: New York Yankees , Chicago Cubs , Milwaukee Brewers , Houston Astros , Los Angeles Dodgers , Atlanta Braves and even a few more.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports, however, that the A's asking price for Gray might be a little high for the Yankees' tastes.

Also, Bob Nightnegale of USA Today reports that the Brewers' talks here have also slowed down, as the A's would like rookie center fielder Lewis Brinson back and the Brewers don't want to do that.

Justin Verlander

Verlander, 34, finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season (and probably should have won), but he's having a down season with a ton of mileage on that electric right arm. He's due $28 million next season and in 2019.

In order to get any sort of return, the Tigers would have to eat a lot of that money. Or they could just get nothing and have another team take on a lot of his remaining salary.

The Cubs and Dodgers have been among the deep-pocketed teams connected to Verlander in rumors, but Heyman reports that "barring a crazy, last-second turnabout," the Tigers will keep their franchise legend.

So Verlander sounds likely to stay put, while Gray is holding everything up. What about the big rental fish in the pond?

Yu Darvish

The 6-foot-5 righty is in the final year of his six-year deal, and he's in a funk. On the season, he's 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA (115 ERA+), 1.17 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 137 innings. Thanks to two awful outings, he has a 7.20 ERA in five July starts.

Of course, he coughed up 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings last time out, and this could be to blame:

Sources: Yu Darvish was tipping his pitches in his last start. Goes a long way to explaining why he allowed 10 runs, the most in his career. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2017

Darvish has huge upside anyway, so it was unlikely his last start was going to deter teams from trading for him. Still, this news is good when it comes to Darvish's trade value.

Heyman reports that it is "becoming increasingly likely" that Darvish will be dealt before the deadline. The Dodgers have been connected to Darvish in rumors, but we've also heard that the Dodgers might not be willing to cough up top prospects in a deal, which would likely end talks here.

The Cubs have been connected to Darvish, but they are on his no-trade list, so he'd have to waive that. The Yankees are thought to have Darvish as a fallback option to Gray. The Astros have also been mentioned, but we can't be sure the Rangers want to bolster their in-state divisional rival.

Other starting pitching names being bandied about in the rumor mill are Rangers' Andrew Cashner , Miami Marlins ' Dan Straily , St. Louis Cardinals ' Lance Lynn and Minnesota Twins ' Jaime Garcia (yes, even after they just traded for him). Morosi even offered up that the Rangers might consider dealing Cole Hamels .

Two days left. Buckle up.