MLB trade rumors: Tigers' Justin Verlander, and Justin Upton will not be traded

The Detroit Tigers have had an active July. They entered trade-deadline day having already dealt J.D. Martinez and Justin Wilson, among others.

It doesn't appear the Tigers will make another big move before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, however. In fact, Bob Nightengale is reporting that both Justin Verlander and Justin Upton will not be traded today:

The #Tigers say that Justin Verlander and Justin Upton definitely will NOT be traded today. They will check back in market this winter. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

Verlander had been tied to the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the month. Yet his disappointing season (he entered Monday toting a 101 ERA+ and a 2.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio) left the Tigers choosing between eating what remained on his contract (he's owed $56 million over the next two seasons) to salvage a return, or holding onto him until the winter with the hope that he pitches better down the stretch. The Tigers picked the latter.

Comparatively, Upton is having a better season -- and yet seldom surfaced in rumors. He's hitting .281/.372/.511 on the season, marks good for a 135 OPS+. The catch with Upton is twofold: 1) his contract allows him to block trades to up to 20 teams, limiting his market; and 2) he can opt out after the season ends. Given the rising salaries across the league, it's not too hard to see Upton trying his hand at improving upon the $22.1 million he's promised annually through 2021.

As such, both Justins might finish this season in Detroit. But that doesn't mean they'll be in town come next year.