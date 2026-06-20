MLB rumors: Tigers have desired return in Tarik Skubal trade, Yankees seeking help behind the plate

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is barely more than six weeks away. The Braves and Pirates hooked up for a minor trade this past week (Joey Bart for Hunter Stratton) and a few more minor swaps figure to trickle in between now and the All-Star break, which begins July 10. The biggest, most impactful trades will come after the July 11-12 amateur draft. Front offices are focused on the draft right now.

Here is our early look at this summer's top trade candidates and here are the latest deadline rumors.

What do the Tigers want in a Tarik Skubal trade?

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 3.02 WHIP 1.02 IP 53.2 BB 8 K 57 View Profile

Barring a turnaround that, frankly, would be surprising, the Tigers are likely to trade reigning two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the Aug. 3 deadline. According to the New York Post, Detroit will seek "controllable pitching and athletic position players close to big league-ready" in any trade. Pitching figures to be a must-have in a Skubal trade given the state of the team's staff.

Skubal will be a free agent after the season and recent rental ace trades suggest the Tigers can expect one elite prospect and 2-3 lesser prospects in a deal. Dillon Dingler, Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and top prospect Max Clark give Detroit a strong foundation of position players. An MLB-ready starter and a power bat (first base?) figure to be central pieces in any Skubal trade.

What could a Tarik Skubal trade look like? Landing spots, the history of rental aces and more to know Mike Axisa

Yankees want a righty-hitting catcher

Although bullpen help is the No. 1 priority, the Yankees want to add a righty-hitting catcher at the deadline, reports The Athletic. Starter Austin Wells and backup J.C. Escarra both hit left-handed, which has led to some clunky lineups and platoon disadvantages. Wells is currently on the injured list with a neck issue. Righty-hitting Ali Sánchez is sharing time behind the plate with Escarra.

Ryan Jeffers (Twins), a free agent after the season, would be an ideal pickup for the Yankees, though Jeffers is currently recovering from hamate surgery and is weeks away from returning. Others like Jake Rogers (Tigers) and Christian Vázquez (Astros) could be lower-cost trade targets. Wells has not hit much this year, but he is a top-flight defender, and the Yankees may not want to fully displace him as their starter.

Teams checking in on Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers LAA • SP • #48 ERA 3.68 WHIP 1.00 IP 88 BB 24 K 100 View Profile

The Angels are getting calls about lefty starter Reid Detmers, according to USA Today. Detmers, 27 next month, is quietly having a terrific season. He ranks fourth among all pitchers with 2.8 WAR, and the gap between his expected ERA (2.77) and actual ERA (3.68) suggests he's been the victim of the Angels' shoddy defense. Detmers' best days may be ahead of him.

At 30-47, the Angels have baseball's second-worst record, and they just lost Mike Trout to the injured list. They should sell at the trade deadline, but the Halos don't always do what's logical. Detmers is under team control through 2028 and would net a significant return if the Angels do actually make him available. It is no surprise they're already getting calls about him.

Diamondbacks plan to be buyers

D-backs GM Mike Hazen said he is "planning on buying" at the trade deadline during a recent appearance on the Wolf & Luke Show. Arizona has won five of its last seven games and is only a half-game out of a wild card spot at 39-36. Corbin Carroll is playing like an MVP and Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo are a very strong supporting cast.

Pitching, both starters and relievers, figures to be the priority for Hazen at the deadline. Corbin Burnes recently suffered a setback in his Tommy John surgery rehab, Ryne Nelson just went down a flexor injury, and Michael Soroka will have an MRI on his hip Saturday after exiting Friday's start after one inning.

Rotation help will be the No. 1 priority, though bullpen help wouldn't hurt either.