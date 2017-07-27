MLB Trade Rumors: Twins could reportedly become sellers, deal Santana and Garcia

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Twins acquired left-handed starter Jaime Garcia -- a move signaling their intent to push for a wild-card spot. A few days have since passed, and Garcia hasn't yet made his Minnesota debut. He has, however, returned to trade rumors. Yes, really.

Garcia isn't the only Twins starter potentially available, either. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Minnesota could look to deal Ervin Santana as well if their rough skid continues:

Sources: #Twins will consider moving Ervin Santana - and even the recently acquired Jaime Garcia - if team's recent struggles continue. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2017

Of the two, Santana is more likely to bring back something intriguing. (Garcia's market value, as we just found out, isn't all that much.) Santana recently made his second All-Star team, and is sporting what would be a career-best ERA+. He's under contract through at least next season at $13.5 million, with a club option worth $14 million for 2019.

The Twins entered Wednesday three games back of the Kansas City Royals in the wild-card hunt, having dropped three contests in a row. Minnesota's losing streak is currently serving as the capstone for a lousy July that has seen them go 9-12.

The Twins will conclude a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night before continuing a three-city, eight-game West Coast roadie.