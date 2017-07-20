MLB Trade Rumors: Twins reportedly close to acquiring Braves' Jaime Garcia
Garcia joined the Braves over the winter
The Minnesota Twins are just a half-game back in the American League Central, giving them a better-than-expected shot at a postseason berth. The Twins' front office seems intent on making the most of the opportunity while it lasts.
To wit, the Twins are reportedly close to finalizing a trade with the Atlanta Braves that would bring Jaime Garcia to the Twin Cities. The talks are seemingly far enough along for the Braves to scratch their scheduled Triple-A starter Aaron Blair, who would seemingly take Garcia's place in the rotation when his spot is due up on Friday:
An impending free agent, Garcia would give the Twins a much-needed rotation boost. On the season, he's managed a 100 ERA+ and a 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Twins have taken to starting Braves castoff Bartolo Colon, which gives you an idea of why they're interested in making a bigger move to bolster their starting five.
It appears the deal will go down sometime on Friday -- and that the Braves won't be eating all of what remains on Garcia's salary:
We'll find out for certain soon enough.
