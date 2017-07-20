MLB Trade Rumors: Twins reportedly close to acquiring Braves' Jaime Garcia

The Minnesota Twins are just a half-game back in the American League Central, giving them a better-than-expected shot at a postseason berth. The Twins' front office seems intent on making the most of the opportunity while it lasts.

To wit, the Twins are reportedly close to finalizing a trade with the Atlanta Braves that would bring Jaime Garcia to the Twin Cities. The talks are seemingly far enough along for the Braves to scratch their scheduled Triple-A starter Aaron Blair, who would seemingly take Garcia's place in the rotation when his spot is due up on Friday:

twins will be acquiring jaime garcia. not finished, but just finalizing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

Source confirms the #MNTwins are in the final stages of trading for Braves lefty Jaime Garcia. It's for a Minor Leaguer. Waiting on medicals — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 20, 2017

Braves scratched Aaron Blair from AAA start tonight, potentially to take the spot of Jaime Garcia in the rotation tomorrow night. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 20, 2017

An impending free agent, Garcia would give the Twins a much-needed rotation boost. On the season, he's managed a 100 ERA+ and a 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Twins have taken to starting Braves castoff Bartolo Colon, which gives you an idea of why they're interested in making a bigger move to bolster their starting five.