MLB Trade Rumors: Twins reportedly look into Gerrit Cole, Jake Odorizzi trades
The Twins need help in the rotation, and they may look to the trade market to find arms
The Twins are coming off a resurgent 2017 season in which they made the postseason. They have an impressive young core that consists of Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, and Jose Berrios, and they have some impact prospects on the way. If they're to remain relevant in 2018 and beyond, though, then they'll need additional pitching. The bullpen is an area of concern, but the rotation is the more pressing need this offseason. That's especially the case given that ace-by-default Ervin Santana is a regression candidate in the season to come.
On that front, the Twins have already been linked to free agents Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, and they're one of the few teams poised to make a strong offer for incoming free agent Shohei Ohtani. Also an option for the Twins is adding a starter or two via the trade market. The details from Mike Berardino ...
Gerrit Cole of the Pirates is going into his age-27 season. He's long had frontline stuff, and in 2015 he proved capable of pitching like a true ace. Consistency, however, has been an issue, as have occasional health concerns (although Cole is coming off a 200-inning campaign). Would the Pirates part with him? Quite possibly. Andrew McCutchen could be on the move this offseason, and that could signal an organizational pivot in Pittsburgh, if not an outright rebuild.
As for Jake Odorizzi of the Rays, he seems likely to be available at the right price. The right-hander turns 28 in March, and he's coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 4.14 ERA/100 ERA+ in 143 1/3 innings. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 103 across parts of six big-league seasons. Durability and consistency have been concerns for Odorizzi, but he can give the Twins some swing and miss. That's something they've been lacking for a while.
Of these two options, Cole would seem to provide more upside and perhaps a bit more certainty. As such, though, the cost in trade figures to be a bit higher.
-
Braves sanctions: What you need to know
Here are the bullet-points of what went down Tuesday regarding MLB and the Braves' punishm...
-
Report: Ohtani to join MLB by end of '17
The owners need to ratify on the new system in place, but the takeaway here is Ohtani is coming...
-
Report says Halladay's plane took a dive
A preliminary report National Transportation Safety Board has shined some light on details...
-
Coppolella joins dubious banned list
John Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list by MLB on Tuesday
-
Big time international prospect now free
Among other sanctions, Atlanta lost the player who was deemed the No. 1 international signing...
-
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent
Add a Comment