The 2020 MLB season is only four weeks old and yet the Aug. 31 trade deadline is a quickly approaching. Teams have 10 days to evaluate their roster, dig through the market, and make upgrades. The rumor mill has been relatively quiet thus far but that could change at literally any moment. CBS Sports will keep track and update with all the latest rumors and trade happenings right here. Here are Friday's trade deadline rumors.

White Sox acquire Dyson

The Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed on a trade that will send veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pittsburgh received international bonus pool space in return. The Pirates were sent $243,300 cap space for the 2019-20 international signing year, The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel reports.

Dyson, 36, has gotten off to a slow start at the plate during his part-time role in Pittsburgh. But over his last 10 games, Dyson is hitting .250 with two RBI and two steals in 24 at-bats. Dyson signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Pirates this offseason. He has $333,000 remaining of his prorated $720,000 salary.

With the White Sox, Dyson will likely become the club's off the bench outfielder (behind Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Nomar Marzara, Adam Engel) and he'll be utilized as a base running replacement. Chicago likely traded for Dyson because he remains an excellent defender and he's an elite baserunner, so the club will be able to receive some value for those areas.

The Pirates (9-19) are out of contention this year, while the White Sox (19-12) are looking to grab a spot in the expanded 16-team postseason.