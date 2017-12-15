MLB trade rumors: Yankees and Pirates 'discussing' a Gerrit Cole trade

We've known for a few days that the Yankees, in an effort to fortify the rotation, have engaged the Pirates in talks regarding right-hander Gerrit Cole. Now that the Winter Meetings have ended, those talks may be getting more serious. Here are the latest details from George A. King III of the New York Post ...

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Yankees and Pirates are discussing a deal that would bring right-hander Gerrit Cole from Pittsburgh and possibly would include outfielder Clint Frazier leaving The Bronx.

Clint Frazier, 23, was one of the key acquisitions in the Yankees' July 2016 trade that sent lockdown reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians. Frazier was regarded as a top-25 overall prospect coming into last season. He eventually exhausted his rookie status with the Yankees. Frazier has upside, especially when it comes to power, and as King notes the Pirates' landing him might presage a trade of Andrew McCutchen.

On the other side of things, the 27-year-old Cole would give the Yankees' ace upside. He threw 203 innings with a 4.26 ERA (101 ERA+) and 196 strikeouts in 2017, but that performance was solidly below his established standards. Cole had a 3.23 ERA (118 ERA+) in 579 1/3 innings from 2012-16 and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young balloting in 2015. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

The Yankees of course made the biggest splash of the offseason by landing NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Marlins, but they could use some rotation certainty. That's especially the case if veteran CC Sabathia winds up signing elsewhere.