MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees GM Cashman responds to Dellin Betances trade talk

The Yankees recently moved boldly to add third baseman Todd Frazier and right-handed relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in a major trade with the White Sox.

As subsequently noted in this space, the addition of Robertson and Kahnle to a bullpen that already includes Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman, and Adam Warren would give the Yankees either a super-pen or a surfeit of relievers from which to trade. Betances would seem to be a particularly useful chip given that he's still relatively young, highly effective, and under team control through 2019. The thinking goes: Dealing an arm like Betances might allow the Yankees to land a starting pitcher without going too deeply into their inventory of prospects.

Well, GM Brian Cashman is here to pour some cold water on that particular notion ...

That's certainly a defensible position, as the Yankees have legit designs on the postseason and (potentially) the best bullpen in baseball would certainly help them toward that end. And, of course, we've seen the value of a deep bullpen in October. This isn't to say other relievers won't be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but Betances is staying put.