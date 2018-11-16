MLB trade rumors: Yankees have multiple offers for Sonny Gray on the table; Reds, A's among teams in contact

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, despite needing help in the rotation, has all but said that he's going to trade right-hander Sonny Gray this offseason.

Gray came to the Bronx with a solid record of success that occasionally bordered on ace-ish. With the Yankees in 2018, however, Gray pitched to a 4.90 ERA across 23 starts and seven relief appearances with declining command-and-control indicators. He also didn't make an appearance in the postseason.

Regarding all that, here's SNY's Andy Martino:

The Yankees have multiple offers on the table for RHP Sonny Gray and are in the process of weighing them, according to major league sources.

As for specifics, MLB.com's Jon Morosi tweeted that the Reds are having talks with the Yankees about Gray. That makes sense on a couple of fronts -- the Reds badly need pitching, and new Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson was Gray's pitching coach back in his Vanderbilt days. Also ...

Reds just one of approximately 11 teams on Gray https://t.co/GS47pALCPy — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) November 16, 2018

Elsewhere, our own Mike Axisa recently opined that Gray would be a good fit with the team that drafted and developed him, the Athletics. And sure enough:

Sources: #Yankees, #Athletics have had contact about a deal that would send Sonny Gray back to Oakland, but there is no present momentum in talks. Oakland is looking for pitching and clearly comfortable bringing back former A’s (Cahill, Anderson, et al). @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2018

Gray put up a 3.42 ERA in parts of five seasons with Oakland and in 2015 made the All-Star team and finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting. Gray's fastball velocity is still pretty much where it's always been, so perhaps a new (or old) environment and a fresh pair of coaching eyes will yield better results.

As for the Yankees, Gray's trade will likely presage an active winter when it comes to fortifying the rotation. They're heavily rumored to be in the mix for free agent Patrick Corbin and potential trade targets like Corey Kluber of the Indians and James Paxton of the Mariners.