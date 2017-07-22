MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees may be looking at adding Rangers' Yu Darvish

As previously noted in this space, the Dodgers and Cubs were among the teams who scouted Rangers ace Yu Darvish during his strong start against the Rays on Friday night. Now, you can add one more notable club who may be eyeballing Darvish.

Via George King III of the New York Post:

With Yu Darvish starting for the Rangers against the Rays on Friday night, the speculation at Tropicana Field was that with Yankees scout Brandon Duckworth on hand, the Bombers were interested in Darvish.

The Rangers are all but buried in the AL West and behind a slew of teams in the chase for the second AL wild card berth. As such, they may be looking to get something for Darvish, who's in his walk year and has been both effective and healthy in 2017.

As for the Yankees, they recently fortified their bullpen in a big way with their major trade with the White Sox, but they still need help in the rotation. That's especially the case with Michael Pineda out for the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and with young ace Luis Severino soon to be in uncharted territory in terms of innings pitched. They also have the long-term, controllable assets that the Rangers would be seeking in such a deal.

Of course, Darvish probably has the most immediate upside of any starting pitcher on the market, so the competition for him will be fierce, should the Rangers indeed decide to move him.