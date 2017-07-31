MLB trade rumors: Yankees reportedly remain front-runners for A's ace Sonny Gray

The non-waiver trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET (tracker, updates). As such, teams across the league are scurrying to complete deals.

One player who might or might not be traded before then is Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray. He has been connected to the New York Yankees throughout the month, and it appears the Yankees remain the favorites to land him, according to reports:

Source: Braves "are still talking" to Oakland about Sonny Gray, but Yankees remain the favorites if he's dealt today. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2017

The Yankees' desire for Gray is self-evident. But the Braves? It boils down to this: Gray has been a well-above-average pitcher throughout his career (sans 2016), and has two seasons of team control remaining after this year. He's far from a rental, and instead could be a building block for a team like the Braves, who are hoping to make a push next season.

That doesn't mean the Braves will outbid the Yankees. It might, however, mean the A's wait until the winter to make a move -- that way they can shop Gray around to teams who are both already contenders and who are hoping to become contenders sooner than later.