MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees reportedly working toward deal for Gray, Alonso

The Yankees have already made a splash leading up to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, and if the rumors are any guide then general manager Brian Cashman isn't done.

Take, for instance, this juicy one from Mark Feinsand ...

Sources: Yankees making progress with A's on potential Gray/Alonso trade https://t.co/dAjdUknT7f — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 25, 2017

The Yankees of course still need help in the rotation. That's especially the case with Masahiro Tanaka's inconsistency and Michael Pineda being lost for the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. That's where Sonny Gray of the Athletics comes in.

Gray, 27, isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season, and in 2017 he's thus far enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 2016. Gray finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2015, and lately he's looked very much like the ace he was during that season. The Yankees still want to keep their long-term outlook strong, and a controllable arm like Gray doesn't compromise that mission.

Elsewhere, Yankee first basemen this season have combined to put up an OPS of .703, and that's not acceptable for a bat-first position. That's where Yonder Alonso comes in. The A's 30-year-old first baseman made some swing changes coming into the season, and thus far he's put up an impressive line of .264/.363/.535 (144 OPS+) with 21 homers in 89 games. While those swing changes are noted, those numbers are well out of step with the remainder of Alonso's career (lifetime OPS+ of 103 coming into 2017), so the Yankees would need to be confident that his 2017 level of performance is sustainable.

On the other side of things, the A's are reportedly looking for a young center fielder in return for Gray, and they've been eyeing one Yank prospect in particular. Developing!