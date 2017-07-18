MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees targeting two players from cross-town Mets?

Last week, the Cubs and White Sox pulled off an all-Chicago trade that landed the Cubs lefty starter Jose Quintana for a hefty prospect price. Might the Yankees and the Mets match up in similar fashion for an all-New York deal?

Though there's smoke, it might only be coming from the Yankees' end. Both MLB.com and the New York Post report that the Yankees reached out to the Mets to inquire about first baseman Lucas Duda and late-inning reliever Addison Reed. The MLB.com report states that nothing was close to being completed and that it seems the Mets might wait until closer to the deadline to get more serious in trade talks.

So this might just be a case where these reporters heard that the Yankees reached out and there's nothing more to it.

This is interesting nonetheless.

Both Duda and Reed are fits for the Yankees.

First off, the Yankees have had a hole at first base for much of the season and with Greg Bird out for a while they've already been connected to Yonder Alonso in trade rumors.

Duda, 31, is plenty familiar with New York -- as he's spent his entire career with the Mets and made the World Series in 2015 -- and is a free agent after the season. He's hitting .248/.355/.550 (134 OPS+) with 19 doubles and 16 homers this season. He's a lefty, so that plays in Yankee Stadium.

Secondly, the bullpen has struggled in a big way the past several weeks for the Yankees, even with late-inning guys Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman having their fair share of struggles.

Reed has saved 15 games in 17 chances with a 2.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings this season. He doesn't have to close, though. He's proven adept in a variety of bullpen roles, so even if the Yankees wanted him to take the "seventh-inning guy" spot, he'd be fine.

This looks like something that will have to wait, but it bears watching as we get closer to the deadline.