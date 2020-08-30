The 2020 MLB season is about a month old and we're already past the halfway point. The shortened 60-game season has already featured seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET will be the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade.
Below you'll find every trade made since Aug. 1 as we move closer to Monday's trade deadline.
Aug. 30
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Mychal Givens
|
|ACQUIRED: INF Tyler Nevin, INF Terrin Vavra, player to be named later
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: 1B Mitch Moreland
|
|ACQUIRED: INF Hudson Potts and OF Jeisson Rosario
Aug. 29
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RP Trevor Rosenthal
|
|ACQUIRED: OF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later
Aug. 28
Aug. 28
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: CF Jarrod Dyson
|
|ACQUIRED: International bonus pool money
Aug. 27
Aug. 26
Aug. 24
Aug. 23
Aug. 21
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold
Aug. 19
Aug. 18
Aug. 14
Aug. 12
Aug. 11
Aug. 10
Aug. 9
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: CF Luis Alexander Basabe
|
|ACQUIRED: Cash considerations
Aug. 7
Aug. 5
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Ariel Jurado
|
|ACQUIRED: Player to be named later and cash considerations