The 2020 MLB season is about a month old and we're already past the halfway point. The shortened 60-game season has seen seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET will be the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade.

Below you'll find every trade made since Aug. 1 as we move closer to Monday's trade deadline.

Aug. 30

TEAM RECEIVED





San Diego ACQUIRED: C Austin Nola, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Dan Altavilla





Seattle ACQUIRED: OF Taylor Trammell, C Luis Torrens, INF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz







TEAM RECEIVED





Atlanta LHP Tommy Milone





Baltimore Two players to be named later







Aug. 29

Aug. 28

Aug. 28

Aug. 27

TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Taijuan Walker





Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 26

Aug. 24

Aug. 23

Aug. 21

Aug. 19

Aug. 18

Aug. 14

Aug. 12

Aug. 11

Aug. 10

TEAM RECEIVED





Houston ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 9

Aug. 7

TEAM RECEIVED





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: LF Mark Payton





Oakland ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 5

Aug. 2

Aug. 1