Watch Now: Losers From MLB Trade Deadline (3:01)

We're already past the halfway point in the 2020 MLB season. The 60-game schedule has seen seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET was the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade. 

Below you'll find every trade made between Aug. 1 and the Aug. 31 deadline:

Aug. 31

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: RHP Miguel Castro


Baltimore ACQUIRED: LHP Kevin Smith, player to be named later or cash considerations


TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: INF Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, cash considerations


Texas ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Colorado ACQUIRED: OF Kevin Pillar, cash considerations


Boston ACQUIRED: Player to be named later or cash considerations


TEAMRECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Ross Stripling


L.A. Dodgers ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: RHP Taylor Williams


Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later or cash considerations


TEAMRECEIVED


Miami ACQUIRED: OF Starling Marte


Arizona ACQUIRED: LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejia, player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: RHP Archie Bradley


Arizona ACQUIRED: INF Josh VanMeter, OF Stuart Fairchild


TEAMRECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: INF Jonathan Villar


Miami ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP David Phelps


Milwaukee ACQUIRED: Three players to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: OF Brian Goodwin


L.A. Angels ACQUIRED: LHP Packy Naughton, player to be named later


TEAMRECIEVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: LHP Robbie Ray


Arizona ACQUIRED: LHP Travis Bergen, cash considerations


TEAMRECEIVED


Oakland ACQUIRED: LHP Mike Minor


Texas ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen, player to be named later


Cleveland ACQUIRED: C Austin Hedges, OF Josh Naylor, RHP Cal Quantrill, LHP Joey Cantillo, SS Gabriel Arias, INF Owen Miller


Aug. 30

TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: C Austin Nola, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Dan Altavilla


Seattle ACQUIRED: OF Taylor Trammell, C Luis Torrens, INF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz


TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: C Jason Castro


L.A. Angels ACQUIRED: RHP Gerardo Reyes


TEAMRECEIVED


Colorado ACQUIRED: RHP Mychal Givens


Baltimore ACQUIRED: INF Tyler Nevin, INF Terrin Vavra, player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Chi. Cubs ACQUIRED: 1B Jose Martinez


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: 1B Mitch Moreland


Boston ACQUIRED: INF Hudson Potts and OF Jeisson Rosario


TEAMRECEIVED


Atlanta LHP Tommy Milone


Baltimore Two players to be named later


Aug. 29

TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: RP Trevor Rosenthal


Kansas City ACQUIRED: OF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later


Aug. 28

TEAMRECEIVED


L.A. Angels ACQUIRED: 2B Franklin Barreto


Oakland ACQUIRED: 2B Tommy La Stella


Aug. 28

TEAMRECEIVED


Chi. White Sox ACQUIRED: CF Jarrod Dyson


Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: International bonus pool money


Aug. 27

TEAMRECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Taijuan Walker


Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: OF Brett Phillips


Kansas City ACQUIRED: INF Lucius Fox


Aug. 26

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: C Rob Brantly


San Francisco ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 24

TEAMRECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: 1B Daniel Vogelbach


Seattle ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 23

TEAMRECEIVED


San Francisco ACQUIRED: 3B Daniel Robertson


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 21

TEAMRECEIVED


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree


Boston ACQUIRED: RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold


TEAMRECEIVED


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP David Hale


N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: RHP Addison Russ


Aug. 19

TEAMRECEIVED


Seattle ACQUIRED: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis


San Diego ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 18

TEAMRECEIVED


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: RHP Edgar Garcia


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 14

TEAMRECEIVED


Colorado ACQUIRED: RHP Chad Smith


Miami ACQUIRED: RHP Jesus Tinoco


Aug. 12

TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: 1B Yonder Alonso


Atlanta ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 11

TEAMRECEIVED


Minnesota ACQUIRED: 2B Ildemaro Vargas


Arizona ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 10

TEAMRECEIVED


Houston ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 9

TEAMRECEIVED


San Francisco ACQUIRED: CF Luis Alexander Basabe


Chi. White Sox ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 7

TEAMRECEIVED


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: LF Mark Payton


Oakland ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 5

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: RHP Ariel Jurado


Texas ACQUIRED: Player to be named later and cash considerations


Aug. 2

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: OF Billy Hamilton


San Francisco ACQUIRED: RHP Jordan Humphreys


TEAMRECEIVED


Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: RHP Tyler Bashlor


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 1

TEAMRECEIVED


Miami ACQUIRED: LHP Richard Bleier


Baltimore ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Miami ACQUIRED: RHP James Hoyt


Cleveland ACQUIRED: Cash considerations