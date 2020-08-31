Watch Now: Losers From MLB Trade Deadline ( 3:01 )

We're already past the halfway point in the 2020 MLB season. The 60-game schedule has seen seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET was the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade.

Below you'll find every trade made between Aug. 1 and the Aug. 31 deadline:

Aug. 31

TEAM RECEIVED





N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: RHP Miguel Castro





Baltimore ACQUIRED: LHP Kevin Smith, player to be named later or cash considerations







TEAM RECEIVED





N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: INF Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, cash considerations





Texas ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Colorado ACQUIRED: OF Kevin Pillar, cash considerations





Boston ACQUIRED: Player to be named later or cash considerations







TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Ross Stripling





L.A. Dodgers ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





San Diego ACQUIRED: RHP Taylor Williams





Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later or cash considerations







TEAM RECEIVED





Miami ACQUIRED: OF Starling Marte





Arizona ACQUIRED: LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejia, player to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: RHP Archie Bradley





Arizona ACQUIRED: INF Josh VanMeter, OF Stuart Fairchild







TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: INF Jonathan Villar





Miami ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP David Phelps





Milwaukee ACQUIRED: Three players to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: OF Brian Goodwin





L.A. Angels ACQUIRED: LHP Packy Naughton, player to be named later







TEAM RECIEVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: LHP Robbie Ray





Arizona ACQUIRED: LHP Travis Bergen, cash considerations







TEAM RECEIVED





Oakland ACQUIRED: LHP Mike Minor





Texas ACQUIRED: Two players to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





San Diego ACQUIRED: RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen, player to be named later





Cleveland ACQUIRED: C Austin Hedges, OF Josh Naylor, RHP Cal Quantrill, LHP Joey Cantillo, SS Gabriel Arias, INF Owen Miller







Aug. 30

TEAM RECEIVED





San Diego ACQUIRED: C Austin Nola, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Dan Altavilla





Seattle ACQUIRED: OF Taylor Trammell, C Luis Torrens, INF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz







TEAM RECEIVED





Atlanta LHP Tommy Milone





Baltimore Two players to be named later







Aug. 28

Aug. 27

TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Taijuan Walker





Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Houston ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: LF Mark Payton





Oakland ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







