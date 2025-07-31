Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone and buyers and sellers got down to business this week. Dozens of deals were consummated in the hours leading up to the deadline, and things got particularly hot on Thursday. The Padres and Astros made the biggest splashes of deadline day. San Diego acquired A's closer Mason Miller in a multi-player deal Thursday morning before Houston brought Carlos Correa back to town in a deal with the Twins.

On Deadline Eve, NL East contenders bulked up their bullpens as the Phillies added Twins closer Jhoan Duran and the Mets picked up Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Later that night, the Mariners made a big move, adding slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks.

Below, CBS Sports kept track of all the notable deadline deals in one spot for your convenience. Scroll down and see the numerous names who are switching organizations this week.

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 31

TEAM ACQUIRED





Detroit RHP Charlie Morton





Baltimore LHP Micah Ashman







TEAM ACQUIRED





Milwaukee RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Jordan Montgomery





Arizona Cash considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





Texas RHP Phil Maton





St. Louis LHP Mason Molina, RHP Skyler Hales







TEAM ACQUIRED





Cincinnati INF/OF Miguel Andujar





Athletics RHP Kenya Huggins







TEAM ACQUIRED





Toronto RHP Louis Varland, INF Ty France





Minnesota LHP Kendrys Rojas, OF Alan Roden







TEAM ACQUIRED





Tampa Bay RHP Griffin Jax





Minnesota OF James Tibbs III







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Yankees RHP Camilo Doval





San Francisco INF Jesus Rodriguez, 3B Parks Harber, RHP Trystan Vrieling







TEAM ACQUIRED





Kansas City LHP Bailey Falter





Pittsburgh 1B Callan Moss, LHP Evan Sisk







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Yankees INF Jose Caballero





Tampa Bay OF Everson Pereira, player to be named later







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Diego LHP Nestor Cortes





Milwaukee OF Brandon Lockridge







TEAM ACQUIRED





Boston RHP Dustin May





L.A. Dodgers OF James Tibbs III







TEAM ACQUIRED





Chi. Cubs INF Willi Castro





Minnesota RHP Ryan Gallagher, RHP Sam Armstrong







TEAM ACQUIRED





Texas RHP Merrill Kelly





Arizona LHP Kohl Drake, RHP David Hagaman, LHP Mitch Bratt







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Dodgers OF Alex Call





Washington RHP Eriq Swan, RHP Sean Paul Liñan







TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston OF Jesús Sánchez





Miami RHP Ryan Gusto







TEAM ACQUIRED





Texas LHP Danny Coulombe





Minnesota LHP Garrett Horn







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Diego 1B Ryan O'Hearn, OF Ramon Laureano





Baltimore LHP Boston Bateman, INF Cobb Hightower, INF Victor Figueroa, RHP Tyson Neighbors, INF Brandon Butterworth, RHP Tanner Smith







TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston INF Carlos Correa





Minnesota Cash Considerations, LHP Matt Mikulski







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Yankees RHP Jake Bird





Colorado 2B Roc Riggio, LHP Ben Shields







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Mets OF Cedric Mullins





Baltimore RHP Raimon Gomez, RHP Anthony Nunez, RHP Chandler Marsh







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Diego C Freddy Fermin





Kansas City RHP Ryan Bergert, RHP Stephen Kolek







TEAM ACQUIRED





N.Y. Yankees RHP David Bednar





Pittsburgh C/1B Rafael Flores, C Edgleen Perez, OF Brian Sanchez







TEAM ACQUIRED





Detroit RHP Codi Heuer





Texas Cash Considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





Detroit RHP Paul Sewald





Cleveland Cash Considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart





Minnesota OF James Outman







TEAM ACQUIRED





Philadelphia CF Harrison Bader





Minnesota OF Hendry Mendez, RHP Geremy Villoria







TEAM ACQUIRED





Detroit RHP Kyle Finnegan





Washington RHP Josh Randall, RHP R.J. Sales







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Diego RHP Mason Miller, LHP JP Sears





Athletics SS Leo De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Báez, RHP Eduarniel Nuñez







TEAM ACQUIRED





Toronto RHP Shane Bieber





Cleveland RHP Khal Stephen







July 30

TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston INF Ramón Urías





Baltimore RHP Twine Palmer







TEAM ACQUIRED





Boston LHP Steven Matz





St. Louis 1B Blaze Jordan







TEAM ACQUIRED





Chi. Cubs RHP Andrew Kittredge





Baltimore SS Wilfri De La Cruz







TEAM ACQUIRED





Seattle 3B Eugenio Suárez





Arizona 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Hunter Cranton, RHP Juan Burgos







TEAM ACQUIRED





Cincinnati RHP Zack Littell





L.A. Dodgers LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Paul Gervase, C Ben Rortvedt





Tampa Bay C Hunter Feduccia, RHP Brian Van Belle







Team Acquired





Detroit RHP Rafael Montero





Atlanta INF Jim Jarvis







Team Acquired





Chi. Cubs RHP Michael Soroka





Washington OF Christian Franklin, INF Ronny Cruz







Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets RHP Ryan Helsley





St. Louis SS Jesus Baez, RHP Nate Dohm, RHP Frank Elissalt







Team







Philadelphia RHP Jhoan Duran





Minnesota C Eduardo Tait, RHP Mick Abel







Team Acquired





Seattle LHP Caleb Ferguson





Pittsburgh RHP Jeter Martinez







Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets RHP Tyler Rogers





San Francisco RHP José Butto, RHP Blade Tidwell, OF Drew Gilbert







Team Acquired





Cincinnati 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes





Pittsburgh SS Sammy Stafura, RP Taylor Rogers







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Angels RHP Luis Garcia, LHP Andrew Chafin





Washington LHP Jake Eder, 1B Sam Brown







TEAM ACQUIRED





Atlanta RHP Tyler Kinley





Colorado RHP Austin Smith







July 29

Team Acquired





Toronto RHP Seranthony Dominguez





Baltimore RHP Juaron Watts-Brown







July 28

Team Acquired





Tampa Bay C Nick Fortes





Miami OF Matthew Etzel







Team Acquired





Milwaukee C Danny Jansen





Tampa Bay INF Jadher Areinamo







Team Acquired





Atlanta RHP Carlos Carrasco





N.Y. Yankees Cash considerations







Team Acquired





Detroit RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Randy Dobnak





Minnesota C Enrique Jimenez







July 26

Team Acquired





N.Y. Yankees INF Amed Rosario





Washington RHP Clayton Beeter, OF Browm Martinez







Team Acquired





Kansas City OF Randal Grichuk





Arizona RHP Andrew Hoffmann







July 25

Team Acquired





N.Y. Yankees 3B Ryan McMahon





Colorado LHP Griffin Herring, RHP Josh Grosz







Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets LHP Gregory Soto





Baltimore RHP Wellington Aracena, RHP Cameron Foster







July 24