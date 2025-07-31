Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone and buyers and sellers got down to business this week. Dozens of deals were consummated in the hours leading up to the deadline, and things got particularly hot on Thursday. The Padres and Astros made the biggest splashes of deadline day. San Diego acquired A's closer Mason Miller in a multi-player deal Thursday morning before Houston brought Carlos Correa back to town in a deal with the Twins.
On Deadline Eve, NL East contenders bulked up their bullpens as the Phillies added Twins closer Jhoan Duran and the Mets picked up Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Later that night, the Mariners made a big move, adding slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks.
Below, CBS Sports kept track of all the notable deadline deals in one spot for your convenience. Scroll down and see the numerous names who are switching organizations this week.