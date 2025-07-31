camilo-doval-getty.png
Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone and buyers and sellers got down to business this week. Dozens of deals were consummated in the hours leading up to the deadline, and things got particularly hot on Thursday. The Padres and Astros made the biggest splashes of deadline day. San Diego acquired A's closer Mason Miller in a multi-player deal Thursday morning before Houston brought Carlos Correa back to town in a deal with the Twins.

On Deadline Eve, NL East contenders bulked up their bullpens as the Phillies added Twins closer Jhoan Duran and the Mets picked up Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Later that night, the Mariners made a big move, adding slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks.

Below, CBS Sports kept track of all the notable deadline deals in one spot for your convenience. Scroll down and see the numerous names who are switching organizations this week.

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker 

July 31

TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
RHP Charlie Morton


Baltimore
LHP Micah Ashman


TEAMACQUIRED


Milwaukee
RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Jordan Montgomery


Arizona
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Kansas City
OF Mike Yastrzemski


San Francisco
RHP Yunior Marte


TEAMACQUIRED


Texas
RHP Phil Maton


St. Louis
LHP Mason Molina, RHP Skyler Hales


TEAMACQUIRED


Cincinnati
INF/OF Miguel Andujar


Athletics
RHP Kenya Huggins


TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
RHP Louis Varland, INF Ty France


Minnesota
LHP Kendrys Rojas, OF Alan Roden


TEAMACQUIRED


Tampa Bay
RHP Griffin Jax


Minnesota
OF James Tibbs III


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Camilo Doval


San Francisco
INF Jesus Rodriguez, 3B Parks Harber, RHP Trystan Vrieling


TEAMACQUIRED


Kansas City
LHP Bailey Falter


Pittsburgh
1B Callan Moss, LHP Evan Sisk


TEAMACQUIRED


Tampa Bay
RHP Adrian Houser


Chi. White Sox
INF Curtis Mead, RHP Duncan Davitt, RHP Ben Peoples


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
INF Jose Caballero


Tampa Bay
OF Everson Pereira, player to be named later


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
LHP Nestor Cortes


Milwaukee
OF Brandon Lockridge


TEAMACQUIRED


Boston
RHP Dustin May


L.A. Dodgers
OF James Tibbs III


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Angels
INF Oswald Peraza


N.Y. Yankees
OF Wilberson De Pena, Cash Considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Chi. Cubs
INF Willi Castro


Minnesota
RHP Ryan Gallagher, RHP Sam Armstrong


TEAMACQUIRED


Texas
RHP Merrill Kelly


Arizona
LHP Kohl Drake, RHP David Hagaman, LHP Mitch Bratt


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Dodgers
OF Alex Call


Washington
RHP Eriq Swan, RHP Sean Paul Liñan


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
OF Jesús Sánchez


Miami
RHP Ryan Gusto


TEAMACQUIRED


Texas
LHP Danny Coulombe


Minnesota
LHP Garrett Horn


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
1B Ryan O'Hearn, OF Ramon Laureano


Baltimore
LHP Boston Bateman, INF Cobb Hightower, INF Victor Figueroa, RHP Tyson Neighbors, INF Brandon Butterworth, RHP Tanner Smith


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
INF Carlos Correa


Minnesota
Cash Considerations, LHP Matt Mikulski


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Jake Bird


Colorado
2B Roc Riggio, LHP Ben Shields


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
OF Cedric Mullins


Baltimore
RHP Raimon Gomez, RHP Anthony Nunez, RHP Chandler Marsh


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
C Freddy Fermin


Kansas City
RHP Ryan Bergert, RHP Stephen Kolek


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
RHP David Bednar


Pittsburgh
C/1B Rafael Flores, C Edgleen Perez, OF Brian Sanchez


TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
RHP Codi Heuer


Texas
Cash Considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
RHP Paul Sewald


Cleveland
Cash Considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Brock Stewart


Minnesota
OF James Outman


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
CF Harrison Bader


Minnesota
OF Hendry Mendez, RHP Geremy Villoria


TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
RHP Kyle Finnegan


Washington
RHP Josh Randall, RHP R.J. Sales


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
RHP Mason Miller, LHP JP Sears


Athletics
SS Leo De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Báez, RHP Eduarniel Nuñez


TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
RHP Shane Bieber


Cleveland
RHP Khal Stephen


July 30

TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
INF Ramón Urías


Baltimore
RHP Twine Palmer


TEAMACQUIRED


Boston
LHP Steven Matz


St. Louis
1B Blaze Jordan


TEAMACQUIRED


Chi. Cubs
RHP Andrew Kittredge


Baltimore
SS Wilfri De La Cruz


TEAMACQUIRED


Seattle
3B Eugenio Suárez


Arizona
1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Hunter Cranton, RHP Juan Burgos


TEAMACQUIRED


Cincinnati
RHP Zack Littell


L.A. Dodgers
LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Paul Gervase, C Ben Rortvedt


Tampa Bay
C Hunter Feduccia, RHP Brian Van Belle


TeamAcquired


Detroit
RHP Rafael Montero


Atlanta
INF Jim Jarvis


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Michael Soroka


Washington
OF Christian Franklin, INF Ronny Cruz


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Ryan Helsley


St. Louis
SS Jesus Baez, RHP Nate Dohm, RHP Frank Elissalt


Team



Philadelphia
RHP Jhoan Duran


Minnesota
C Eduardo Tait, RHP Mick Abel


TeamAcquired


Seattle
LHP Caleb Ferguson


Pittsburgh
RHP Jeter Martinez


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Tyler Rogers


San Francisco
RHP José Butto, RHP Blade Tidwell, OF Drew Gilbert


TeamAcquired


Cincinnati
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes


Pittsburgh
SS Sammy Stafura, RP Taylor Rogers


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Angels
RHP Luis Garcia, LHP Andrew Chafin


Washington
LHP Jake Eder, 1B Sam Brown


TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
RHP Tyler Kinley


Colorado
RHP Austin Smith


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
OF Austin Slater


Chi. White Sox
RHP Gage Ziehl


July 29

TeamAcquired


Toronto
RHP Seranthony Dominguez


Baltimore
RHP Juaron Watts-Brown


July 28

TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
C Nick Fortes


Miami
OF Matthew Etzel


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
C Danny Jansen


Tampa Bay
INF Jadher Areinamo


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Carlos Carrasco


N.Y. Yankees
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Detroit
RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Randy Dobnak


Minnesota
C Enrique Jimenez


July 26

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
INF Amed Rosario


Washington
RHP Clayton Beeter, OF Browm Martinez


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
OF Randal Grichuk


Arizona
RHP Andrew Hoffmann


July 25

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
3B Ryan McMahon


Colorado
LHP Griffin Herring, RHP Josh Grosz


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
LHP Gregory Soto


Baltimore
RHP Wellington Aracena, RHP Cameron Foster


July 24

TeamAcquired


Seattle
1B Josh Naylor


Arizona
LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Ashton Izzi