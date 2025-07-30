MLB trade tracker: Follow every move at 2025 deadline as Yankees, Mets and other contenders make upgrades
The 2025 trade deadline will pass at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31
Major League Baseball's trade deadline, slated for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, is now only a matter of days away. Teams are, in turn, getting down to business. Several deals have been consummated in recent days, including the Seattle Mariners landing first baseman Josh Naylor and the New York Yankees acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon.
More swaps are certain to occur before Thursday evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in particular viewed as a seller to watch based on the likelihood that they move third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. CBS Sports has handily ranked the top 30 trade candidates.
Below, CBS Sports is keeping track of all the notable deadline deals in one spot for your convenience.