Major League Baseball's trade deadline, slated for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, is now only a matter of days away. Teams are, in turn, getting down to business. Several deals have been consummated in recent days, including the Seattle Mariners landing first baseman Josh Naylor and the New York Yankees acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon.

More swaps are certain to occur before Thursday evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in particular viewed as a seller to watch based on the likelihood that they move third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. CBS Sports has handily ranked the top 30 trade candidates.

Below, CBS Sports is keeping track of all the notable deadline deals in one spot for your convenience. 

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker 

July 30

TeamAcquired


Cincinnati
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes


Pittsburgh
SS Sammy Stafura, RP Taylor Rogers


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Angels
RHP Luis Garcia, LHP Andrew Chafin


Washington
LHP Jake Eder, 1B Sam Brown


TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
RHP Tyler Kinley


Colorado
RHP Austin Smith


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
OF Austin Slater


Chi. White Sox
RHP Gage Ziehl


July 29

TeamAcquired


Toronto
RHP Seranthony Dominguez


Baltimore
RHP Juaron Watts-Brown


July 28

TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
C Nick Fortes


Miami
OF Matthew Etzel


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
C Danny Jansen


Tampa Bay
INF Jadher Areinamo


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Carlos Carrasco


N.Y. Yankees
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Detroit
RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Randy Dobnak


Minnesota
C Enrique Jimenez


July 26

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
INF Amed Rosario


Washington
RHP Clayton Beeter, OF Browm Martinez


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
OF Randal Grichuk


Arizona
RHP Andrew Hoffmann


July 25

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
3B Ryan McMahon


Colorado
LHP Griffin Herring, RHP Josh Grosz


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
LHP Gregory Soto


Baltimore
RHP Wellington Aracena, RHP Cameron Foster


July 24

TeamAcquired


Seattle
1B Josh Naylor


Arizona
LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Ashton Izzi