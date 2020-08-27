The 2020 MLB season is about a month old and we've already reached the halfway point. The shortened 60-game season has already featured seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET will be the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade.
Below you'll find every trade made since Aug. 1 as we move closer to Monday's trade deadline.
Aug. 27
Aug. 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: C Rob Brantly
|
|ACQUIRED: Cash considerations
Aug. 24
Aug. 23
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: 3B Daniel Robertson
|
|ACQUIRED: Cash considerations
Aug. 21
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold
Aug. 19
Aug. 18
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Edgar Garcia
|
|ACQUIRED: Player to be named later
Aug. 14
Aug. 12
Aug. 11
Aug. 10
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley
|
|ACQUIRED: Player to be named later
Aug. 9
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: CF Luis Alexander Basabe
|
|ACQUIRED: Cash considerations
Aug. 7
Aug. 5
Aug. 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|
|ACQUIRED: OF Billy Hamilton
|
|ACQUIRED: RHP Jordan Humphreys