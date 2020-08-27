Watch Now: MLB Trade Deadline: Rangers May Be Sellers (1:30)

The 2020 MLB season is about a month old and we've already reached the halfway point. The shortened 60-game season has already featured seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET will be the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade. 

Below you'll find every trade made since Aug. 1 as we move closer to Monday's trade deadline.

Aug. 27

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Taijuan Walker


Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 26

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: C Rob Brantly


San Francisco ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 24

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Toronto ACQUIRED: 1B Daniel Vogelbach


Seattle ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 23

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


San Francisco ACQUIRED: 3B Daniel Robertson


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 21

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree


Boston ACQUIRED: RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP David Hale


N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: RHP Addison Russ


Aug. 19

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Seattle ACQUIRED: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis


San Diego ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 18

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: RHP Edgar Garcia


Philadelphia ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 14

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Colorado ACQUIRED: RHP Chad Smith


Miami ACQUIRED: RHP Jesus Tinoco


Aug. 12

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


San Diego ACQUIRED: 1B Yonder Alonso


Atlanta ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 11

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Minnesota ACQUIRED: 2B Ildemaro Vargas


Arizona ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 10

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Houston ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 9

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


San Francisco ACQUIRED: CF Luis Alexander Basabe


Chi. White Sox ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 7

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Cincinnati ACQUIRED: LF Mark Payton


Oakland ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Aug. 5

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: RHP Ariel Jurado


Texas ACQUIRED: Player to be named later and cash considerations


Aug. 2

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: OF Billy Hamilton


San Francisco ACQUIRED: RHP Jordan Humphreys


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: RHP Tyler Bashlor


N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: Cash considerations


Aug. 1

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Miami ACQUIRED: LHP Richard Bleier


Baltimore ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Miami ACQUIRED: RHP James Hoyt


Cleveland ACQUIRED: Cash considerations