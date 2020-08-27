Watch Now: MLB Trade Deadline: Rangers May Be Sellers ( 1:30 )

The 2020 MLB season is about a month old and we've already reached the halfway point. The shortened 60-game season has already featured seven-inning doubleheaders and unique extra-inning rules. It will also feature an expanded playoff field, with 16 teams playing in October. There are plenty of moving parts this season, but one thing is for certain: Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET will be the last day teams have to add or subtract from their roster via trade.

Below you'll find every trade made since Aug. 1 as we move closer to Monday's trade deadline.

Aug. 27

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP Taijuan Walker





Seattle ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 26

Aug. 24

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: 1B Daniel Vogelbach





Seattle ACQUIRED: Cash considerations







Aug. 23

Aug. 21

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree





Boston ACQUIRED: RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Philadelphia ACQUIRED: RHP David Hale





N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: RHP Addison Russ







Aug. 19

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Seattle ACQUIRED: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis





San Diego ACQUIRED: Cash considerations







Aug. 18

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: RHP Edgar Garcia





Philadelphia ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 14

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Colorado ACQUIRED: RHP Chad Smith





Miami ACQUIRED: RHP Jesus Tinoco







Aug. 12

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





San Diego ACQUIRED: 1B Yonder Alonso





Atlanta ACQUIRED: Cash considerations







Aug. 11

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Minnesota ACQUIRED: 2B Ildemaro Vargas





Arizona ACQUIRED: Cash considerations







Aug. 10

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Houston ACQUIRED: LHP Brooks Raley





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 9

Aug. 7

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Cincinnati ACQUIRED: LF Mark Payton





Oakland ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







Aug. 5

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: RHP Ariel Jurado





Texas ACQUIRED: Player to be named later and cash considerations







Aug. 2

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: RHP Tyler Bashlor





N.Y. Mets ACQUIRED: Cash considerations







Aug. 1

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





Miami ACQUIRED: LHP Richard Bleier





Baltimore ACQUIRED: Player to be named later





